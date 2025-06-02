HLA Typing Market worth US$2.3 billion by 2030 with 6.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HLA Typing Market, valued at US$1.6 billion in 2024 stood at US$1.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.3 billion by the end of the period. The HLA typing market is driven by the increasing use of infectious diseases and the rate of patients suffering from end-stage organ failure. Transplantation procedures have been improved, increasing the number of people who could receive transplants and increasing the demand for accurate and reliable HLA typing even more. Rising public and private investments in transplantation and extensive awareness programs are stimulating more individuals to opt for organ donation and transplantation. Growing focus on individualized medicine, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and the increasing number of chronic conditions leading to organ failure are also contributing significantly towards propelling the market.

By Based on Product & Service, the reagents & consumables segment dominated the HLA typing market. Increasing emphasis on organ, tissue, and stem cell transplants is driving the demand for precise Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) matching considerably. This, in turn, is fueling enhanced use of reagents and consumables required for molecular and serological testing processes. As more frequent and sophisticated transplant procedures become the norm, laboratories are increasing their testing volumes, further driving the need for high-quality diagnostic materials. Also, advances in precision medicine and donor-recipient compatibility protocols are strengthening the dependency on these consumables.

By Based on applications, Diagnostic applications require accurate immune compatibility testing and individually tailored treatment regimens, where HLA typing becomes relevant to appreciating host-pathogen interactions, disease susceptibility prediction, and vaccine design. Increased screening programs and molecular diagnostic methods are the direct outcomes of the emerging infectious disease burden worldwide, resulting in the necessity for precise, high-throughput, and accurate HLA typing technology within clinical practice.

By geography, the North American HLA typing market is developing vigorously due to some major drivers. One of the most important drivers of the growth of the market is the increasing need for stem cell and organ transplants that require precise HLA matching to successfully use them. The increasing incidence of genetic disorders and autoimmune conditions has also fueled the demand for reliable diagnostic and compatibility testing products. Extensive government investments, favorable transplantation policies, and availability of research-centric healthcare facilities are also driving the market forward. The increasing use of molecular diagnostic technology and increased awareness of the concept of personalized medicine are also driving the application of HLA typing technology in clinical and research applications.

As of 2024, the key players operating in the global HLA typing market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), among others.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD ROCHE (SWITZERLAND):

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche) is a diversified global healthcare leader with major pharmaceutical and diagnostics presence, selling its HLA (human leukocyte antigen) products through the Molecular Diagnostics segment. The company offers a digital PCR system, which has strengthened its diagnostic capability along with sales channels. It has a strong global supply chain and strong R&D. Its main leadership approaches in the HLA typing market involve incorporating leading-edge automation technologies, growth in emerging regions, research collaborations, and strategic investment in next-generation sequencing technologies to enhance the speed and accuracy of diagnostic solutions.

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) are a major worldwide medical technology corporation specializing in medical device research and development, manufacturing, and distribution, as well as diagnostic systems and reagents. The company provides HLA typing and transplant diagnostics under the BD Life Sciences segment. To maintain growth in these competitive HLA typing markets, the company is focused on expanding in emerging markets, namely the Asia Pacific region, and managing challenges such as pricing pressures and possible economic shocks that may impact revenue. Its areas of core competencies are vast international reach, comprehensive diagnostics capabilities, robust R&D capabilities, and good regulatory compliance. Its strategic direction areas include leadership in innovation in transplant diagnostics, exploitation of automation technologies, and strategic partnerships to increase its market space.

