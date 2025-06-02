Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
02.06.25 | 09:16
4,100 Euro
+0,99 % +0,040
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.06.2025 16:18 Uhr
Vesuvius Plc - Total Voting Rights

Vesuvius Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 02

Vesuvius plc

2 June 2025

Vesuvius plc - Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, Vesuvius plc confirms that at the date of this announcement it has an issued share capital of 255,442,891 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each. 7,271,174 of these Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of Vesuvius plc shares with voting rights is 248,171,717.

The above figure of 248,171,717 shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Vesuvius plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Company Secretariat
Vesuvius +44 (0) 207 822 0000

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


