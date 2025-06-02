Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 16:22 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Green Building Initiative: GBI Launches Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification Alongside Compass Datacenters for Sustainable Digital Infrastructure

PORTLAND, Ore., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Building Initiative (GBI) announces the release of the Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification, tailored to the unique operational and infrastructure demands of data center campuses. The innovative offering provides data center owners and operators with a streamlined, efficient, and cost-effective way to assess and certify the sustainability of multiple buildings on a site. GBI partnered with Compass Datacenters to develop the program and maximize its industry impact.

"Digital infrastructure is the backbone of today's society, and it's critical that we design, construct, and operate these spaces with sustainability at the forefront," said Vicki Worden, CEO of GBI. "The Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification empowers operators to optimize environmental performance across entire campuses while meeting evolving stakeholder expectations and regulatory requirements."

As demand for energy-intensive digital infrastructure continues to grow, the new Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification supports mission critical facilities working to reduce environmental impact and achieve long-term resilience. The certification recognizes the interconnected nature of data center campus operations and makes it possible to evaluate redundant infrastructure and systems to holistically improve efficiency and sustainability.

Compass Datacenters hyperscale campus

Recently named one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas by the Financial Times, Compass Datacenters is delivering data centers for the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers. The company leverages its modular designs and manufacturing-style approach to construction, allowing for tremendous speed to market. As a developer of data center campuses worldwide, Compass was the ideal partner for creation of the Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification. Compass' campuses in Dallas, Phoenix, Chicago, and Mississippi will be the first to pursue the new campus certification.

"By standardizing our campuses, we reduce digital, procedural and physical waste to scale faster. GBI is wisely adopting that mindset with the campus-wide certification, making it possible to streamline documentation and certification across data halls and buildings into a single, unified process," said Amy Marks, SVP Innovation for Compass Datacenters. "Our co-development of this process with GBI underscores our belief that doing the right thing is good business-and it advances continuous improvement across materials, energy and water use, and community engagement."

GBI Green Globes is a nationally recognized, flexible, and transparent multi-attribute certification that assesses energy and water efficiency, site impact, emissions reduction, material selection, and resilience at any stage of the building lifecycle. The Green Globes process includes a third-party, on-site assessment by a dedicated Green Globes Assessor (GGA) and may qualify projects for financial incentives and compliance with local sustainability mandates.

Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification Features and Benefits:

  • Holistic Campus Assessment: Evaluates performance across three or more buildings sharing common design and infrastructure
  • Streamlined Certification Process: Replication of documentation and questionnaires across buildings
  • Dedicated Assessment Support: Consistent assignment of a Green Globes Assessor across projects when possible
  • Pricing Efficiencies: Discounts on registration, specification review (optional), assessment, and travel
  • Recognition & Promotion: Certified campus plaques, custom GBI-issued press releases, and social media promotion
  • Actionable Insights: Personalized improvement recommendations from the assigned Green Globes Assessor

Eligibility for campus certification requires GBI organizational membershipat the Stewardship Level or above and completion of a kickoff consultation with GBI. The program is now available for new construction campuses that include three or more new construction buildings (up to 18 months of occupancy or less than 12 months of consecutive utility data) and will soon be released for existing buildings.

GBI invites industry leaders, developers, and data infrastructure stakeholders to explore this innovative pathway to sustainability and operational excellence.

For more information on the Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification, visit GBI's Green Globes for Data Centers webpage.

About GBI

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies, designs and constructs data centers for the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers. Through prefabrication and applying modern manufacturing principles to construction, Compass is uniquely able to deliver customizable, scalable, sustainable, and low-cost data centers in an expedited time frame. These large-scale, long-lived campuses create economies of scale for customers and local communities. Compass is backed by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Brookfield Infrastructure. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Megan Baker, GBI Vice President of Engagement,

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4a675a9-1df6-4f5c-a328-b94769f66bd2


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.