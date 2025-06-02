Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.06.2025 16:24 Uhr
Digit Events (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.: Join the Manufacturing Digitalization Expo 2025 in Shanghai, June 17-19!

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Digitalization Expo (Shanghai), organized by Digit Events Ltd., will hold its grand opening from 17 to 19 June, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. World of Digitalization (WOD), a platform dedicated to leveraging digital technology to empower the real economy, is the flagship brand under Digit Events.

Join the Manufacturing Digitalization Expo 2025 in Shanghai, June 17-19!

As the world's first professional exhibition focusing on the full scenario of manufacturing digitalization, this year's event will bring together over 200 leading enterprises from 10 countries and regions. The expo is expected to attract more than 20,000 professional visitors.

Global leading enterprises gather to meet the manufacturing industry needs

The expo has attracted participation from intelligent manufacturing companies such as Siemens, Rockwell Automation, HollySys, INSPUR, Shanghai Electric, FANUC, FESTO, HEXAGON, Dassault Systems, ZWSOFT etc. This has resulted in a comprehensive digital solution matrix covering key sectors including automotive, electronics, petrochemicals, machinery, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace etc. By May 15, over 1,300 procurement requests have been received, with the potential to facilitate industrial cooperation exceeding 2 billion US$.

Exhibitor Siemens said that it hopes to use the WOD platform to enable Siemens Xcelerator to cover digital and low-carbon transformation solutions in multiple industries and scenarios to reach more enterprises, help them move from the exploration stage to the breakthrough of implementation, and accelerate the realization of intelligent upgrading.

100 Key Opinion Leaders decode the future path of intelligent manufacturing

World Manufacturing Digitalization Conference will be held concurrently, with 18 cutting-edge topics set up. A panel of 100 experts led by members of the German National Academy of Engineering will release 37 benchmark enterprise transformation cases around hot topics such as ESG, which will provide important practical reference for the digital transformation of manufacturing industry.

Setting up an innovation incubation zone to foster new digital forces

"Innovation incubation zone" gathers more than 30 new technology enterprises in the fields of artificial intelligence and industrial big data, building a collaborative innovation platform and committed to incubating "hidden champions" of the next generation of digital manufacturing technology.

Establishing the mDX award to set a benchmark for industry transformation

As of 15 May, the pre-registration visitor has exceeded 15,000 people. The organizer sincerely invites global manufacturers to gather in Shanghai and participate in this premium global manufacturing digitalization event.

For more information about Manufacturing Digitalization Expo 2025, please visit: www.en.wodexpo.com

Ms. You GU
Tel: +86-21-5298 8605
Email: Vera.Gu@digitevents.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700941/2025WOD_Presse_Release_EN_0602.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/join-the-manufacturing-digitalization-expo-2025-in-shanghai-june-17-19-302470784.html

