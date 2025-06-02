Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2025 16:26 Uhr
Ascendant Group Branding: Cybersecurity Expert Katrina Rosseini Joins Civilian Cyber Reserve's Executive Board

The appointment strengthens CR-ISAC's mission to protect critical infrastructure and support humanitarian cyber defense in the face of emerging threats

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / The Civilian Cyber Reserve (CR-ISAC) has announced the recent appointment of cybersecurity expert Katrina Rosseini, as the newest member of its Executive Board.

A visionary strategist and cybersecurity innovator, Katrina Rosseini brings her deep expertise advising emerging technology startups, venture capital firms, and capital markets. As a Fast Company Executive Board member and co-founder of a cybersecurity startup that earned recognition at George Washington University's New Venture Competition, she has established herself as a leading voice in cybersecurity, business strategy, and innovation.

"I'm honored to be part of CR-ISAC, united by a mission that protects not just our nation, but the greater good of humanity," said Katrina Rosseini. "I look forward to driving meaningful impact where it matters most."

Currently, Katrina serves as the Founder and Managing Director of KRR Ventures, as well as an advisor leading Healthcare and Innovation at the Ascendant Group, a PR news top 100 firm. Her 14-year tenure on the Board of Directors at St. Rose Hospital highlights her commitment to healthcare innovation and governance. Prior to her work in cybersecurity, she was a partner of a team that managed over $1 billion in assets at UBS and Morgan Stanley, and served as an on-air expert during the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

"Katrina's unique blend of strategic insight, technical expertise, and leadership in both technology and healthcare sectors makes her an invaluable addition to our Executive Board," said Major General Vic Macias, Founder, CR-ISAC. "Her guidance will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our mission to defend the homeland's critical services from cyber threats."

CR-ISAC is dedicated to advancing a humanitarian cyber defense mission, protecting critical services such as water, food, hospitals, energy, transportation, and logistics. With insider threats and sophisticated adversaries on the rise, the Civilian Cyber Reserve is mobilizing experts to ensure resilience and national security in the face of modern cyber challenges.

For more information on CR-ISAC's mission, please visit crisac.org.

Contact Information

Janie Mackenzie
Vice President, Public Relations
janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com
856.473.2166

SOURCE: Ascendant Group Branding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cybersecurity-expert-katrina-rosseini-joins-civilian-cyber-reser-1033987

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
