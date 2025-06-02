Pakistan's net-metered solar capacity has hit 5. 3 GW, driven by surging rooftop installations and record solar imports from China. Pakistan accumulated 5. 3 GW of net-metering capacity by the end of April 2025, according to figures from the Islamabad-based think tank Renewables First. The total represents continued growth in Pakistan's net-metering installed capacity, which surpassed 4 GW in 2024. According to Renewables First's Pakistan Electricity Review 2025, it hit 4. 9 GW by the end of March 2025. Source: Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 " data-medium-file="https://www. pv-magazine. com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Screenshot-2025-06-02-at-11. ...

