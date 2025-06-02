Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2025 16:38 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: 45 Years of Sustainability at Frey Vineyards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / GreenMoney Journal:

By Molly Frey, Frey Vineyards

Frey Vineyards sits at the heart of Mendocino County in Redwood Valley, tucked into the hills of Northern California. There, the Frey family grows organic grapes in organic vineyards and makes organic wine. Wine Enthusiast awarded Mendocino County the AVA (American Viticultural Area) of the Year award for 2024, in large part due to the sustainable winery practices in this area. Mendocino County is California's greenest AVA, in large part, thanks to the efforts of the Frey family's presence here. In addition to championing Organics and Biodynamics in winemaking, the Frey family has purchased tons of grapes over the years from local wineries, thereby encouraging the growers in the area to go Organic or Biodynamic.

What distinguishes Frey from many other businesses is that many of the family members work and live at Frey Vineyards. When Jonathan and Katrina Frey established Frey Vineyards, they were really organic farmers that took an opportunity to pioneer the organic wine movement here in the United States. They weren't businesspeople looking to capitalize on a niche market; they were a family devoted to organic farming and gardening that decided to create the organic category in viticulture and winemaking. Their savvy business sense came out of the necessity of wanting to and needing to promote the category of Organics.

Read Molly's engaging article here - https://greenmoney.com/45-years-of-sustainability-at-frey-vineyards

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GreenMoney Journal on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/45-years-of-sustainability-at-frey-vineyards-1034463

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.