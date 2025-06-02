Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A3DF97 | ISIN: US2437331026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.06.25 | 17:39
0,245 US-Dollar
+3,16 % +0,008
TruGolf Holdings, Inc.: TruGolf Announces Listing Extension from Nasdaq

Salt Lake City, Utah, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf technology company, today announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted the company an extension of time to comply with Nasdaq listing rules subject to panel conditions. The Company's listing will be transferred to the Capital Market, effective at the open of business on June 3, 2025.

Chris Jones, TruGolf's CEO, said: "We are very pleased with the Panel's decision and appreciate the fair hearing we received. The Company is committed to executing our plan to meet the various Nasdaq listing requirements required by the Panel. We will utilize every available tool to achieve organic NASDAQ compliance of $1.00 to avoid a reverse stock split if possible."

About TruGolf Holdings

TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf easy. From innovative uses for AI to build content and enhance its image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since its founding, TruGolf has redefined what is possible in golf through technology. TruGolf's suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make it easier to Play, Improve, and Enjoy the game of golf.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the timing and the amount of shares that may be repurchased under the plan. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

For more information about our products and upcoming innovations, please visit TruGolf.com.

Media Contacts:

TruGolf: Michael Bacal: Phone: 917-886-9071; mbacal@darrowir.com Web: TruGolf.com LinkedIn: @TruGolf


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
