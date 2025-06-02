Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899867 | ISIN: US1564311082 | Ticker-Symbol: EY3
Tradegate
02.06.25 | 17:53
16,580 Euro
+21,51 % +2,935
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,46016,57018:21
16,46016,57018:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 16:36 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Century Aluminum Company: Century Applauds President Trump's Aluminum Tariff Increase

CHICAGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) applauds President Trump's unwavering defense of the nation's domestic production of critical metals by increasing aluminum tariffs to 50 percent.

President Trump's action, announced in Pittsburgh on Friday, increases the Section 232 tariffs on foreign primary aluminum imports from 25 percent to 50 percent. This bold step safeguards the supply of metals critical for national security, while encouraging investments in U.S. job creation. With the support of President Trump's policies, Century Aluminum has announced that it will build the first new aluminum smelter to be built in the U.S. in 50 years and double domestic production.

"President Trump has stood firm in his support of U.S. aluminum production and American jobs," said Jesse Gary, President and CEO. "We thank President Trump for again putting America first and supporting the resurgence of the domestic aluminum industry."

Century Aluminum is the largest domestic producer of primary aluminum in the United States.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. Century is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States, and also operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands and Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement

This press release and statements made by Century Aluminum Company management on the quarterly conference call contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "hope," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "forecast" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," or "may."

Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by those forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Ryan Crawford
312-696-3132

MEDIA CONTACT
Tawn Earnest
614-698-6351

Source: Century Aluminum Company


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.