Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A3D4DS | ISIN: VGG5294K1104
NASDAQ
02.06.25 | 17:37
11,660 US-Dollar
+3,28 % +0,370
PR Newswire
02.06.2025 15:34 Uhr
Junee Limited Announces Completion of Corporate Name Change to SuperX AI Technology Limited and Commencement of Trading Under New Ticker Symbol "SUPX"

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASDAQ-listed company Junee Limited (NASDAQ: JUNE) today announced that it has completed its previously announced corporate name change and re-branding to SuperX AI Technology Limited ("SuperX" or the "Company"). In connection with the name change, the Company's ordinary shares will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "SUPX." The rebranding reflects the Company's strategic transformation towards becoming a one-stop AI infrastructure solutions provider. The new corporate website is now live at www.superx.sg.

The corporate rebranding reflects the Company's strategic transformation into a one-stop provider of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure solutions. The Company plans to develop and deliver integrated systems encompassing compute, model hosting, data pipelines, and orchestration tools to support enterprise AI deployment globally.

"This transition marks an important milestone in our growth strategy," said Yu Chun Kit, executive director of SuperX. "Our new name more accurately reflects our long-term vision to empower developers, enterprises, and research institutions with scalable and high-performance infrastructure tailored for the AI era."

The name change does not affect the rights of shareholders and no action is required from current shareholders. The Company's CUSIP number for its ordinary shares will remain unchanged.

About SuperX AI Technology Limited Limited:

SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ: SUPX) is a company that specializes in providing high-quality residential and commercial interior design solutions. Through its subsidiaries, including MindEnergy AI Technology Pte. Ltd. and ASPAC AI Computing Pty Ltd, SuperX aims to become a leading technology company dedicated to developing and delivering next-generation digital infrastructure solutions. It is committed to integrating smart technology into every aspect of its offerings, setting new standards for innovation and excellence in the industry.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to various factors. Investors are advised to refer to the documents filed by SuperX AI Technology Limited with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Form 20-F, for a discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE SuperX AI Technology Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
