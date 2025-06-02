MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the eVTOL Aircraft Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest eVTOL Aircraft Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Arc Aero Systems, Manta Aircraft, Urban Aeronautics Ltd., and Skyryse, Inc., among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the eVTOL Aircraft Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the eVTOL Aircraft Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Manta Aircraft is pioneering the future of regional air mobility with its innovative hybrid-electric vertical and short take-off and landing (HeV/STOL) aircraft. At the core of its offerings is the ANN platform, a versatile family of aircraft designed for both personal and professional use. The ANN2, a two-seat model, is tailored for individual mobility, while the four-seat ANN Plus serves the needs of business travel. These aircraft seamlessly blend the flexibility of vertical take-off with the efficiency of fixed-wing flights, offering a sustainable and practical solution for urban and regional transportation.

Urban Aeronautics is reimagining urban mobility through the development of cutting-edge vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. Leveraging advanced aerospace technologies, the company aims to provide a practical, efficient alternative to traditional ground transportation, specifically designed to meet the challenges of navigating dense city environments. At the heart of its innovation is proprietary Fancraft technology, which uses internal rotors to deliver lift and propulsion-enhancing safety, minimizing noise, and maximizing operational efficiency in urban settings.

Arc Aero Systems, a UK-based technology firm, focuses on developing advanced civil aircraft with eVTOL capabilities to transform urban air mobility (UAM). The company aims to create sustainable, efficient air transport solutions for urban and regional settings. Arc Aero Systems' products include the Pegasus, Linx P3, and Linx P9 aircraft. The Pegasus is a type-certified gyroplane featuring vertical jump take-off and no-roll landing capabilities, which is ideal for urban environments. The Linx P3 and P9 are designed for UAM with hybrid powertrains and VTOL capabilities, addressing urban transportation needs. The company aims to reduce the environmental impact of air travel by developing hybrid-powered aircraft. These aircraft represent the company's dedication to advancing UAM by providing safe, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation options.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 30 companies, of which the top 9 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the eVTOL Aircraft Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Technology (Vectored thrust, multirotor, and lift plus cruise), Farm Size (Fully electric, hybrid-electric, and hydrogen-electric propulsion systems), and System (Batteries & cells, electric motors/engines, aerostructure & cabin interiors, avionics, software, and other systems), Mode Of Operation (Piloted and autonomous) and Range.

