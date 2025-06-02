Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kinect Solar Launches 'Kinect Cares' Initiative to Empower People, Give Back to Communities and Protect the Planet

The inaugural initiative will plant a tree for every full truckload that leaves one of Kinect Solar's 50+ US warehouses.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Kinect Solar LLC, a leading solar managed services solutions provider, today announced the launch of Kinect Cares, a company-wide charitable giving initiative. Kinect Cares is dedicated to reducing the company's carbon footprint and giving back to local communities, in line with Kinect Solar's mission to drive meaningful change for people, communities and the planet.

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Kinect Solar," said Nikole Newman, Kinect Solar's chief revenue officer. "We're pleased to formalize our commitment to the planet through this ongoing initiative. It's steered by a committee of Kinect Solar team members who are truly passionate about this work."

The first official Kinect Cares initiative will plant a tree for every full truckload that leaves a Kinect Solar warehouse. The tree planting will be facilitated through Conservation International, where Kinect Solar is currently an Emerald Circle-level member.

More initiatives are in the works, including a solar pallet recycling program, disaster relief support and solar panel donations to promote sustainability.

Kinect Cares will also focus on giving back to local communities. Kinect Solar has previously made contributions to Keep Austin Beautiful as well as Austin's Habitat for Humanity ReStore. As part of Kinect Cares, employees will be further empowered to give back to their local communities by volunteering for projects and causes they are passionate about.

More information about Kinect Cares:

Drives community engagement by organizing and participating in local service projects in the neighborhoods where our employees live

Supports environmental sustainability by initiating and supporting conservation efforts such as tree planting, recycling and clean energy campaigns to protect and preserve local resources and ecosystems

Empowers employees to make the kind of difference on an individual level that Kinect Solar strives to make at an organizational level

About Kinect Solar
Kinect Solar has been pioneering B2B solutions for large-scale solar manufacturers and developers in the US solar market for more than a decade, with managed solar service solutions tailored to today's fast-paced solar industry. Founded in 2015 by Lauren Carson, Kinect Solar is a privately held, woman-owned small business headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Kinect Solar is committed to leading with integrity and sustainability. By combining innovation with teamwork, the company aims to inspire action and create lasting impact for future generations.

For more information, visit https://www.kinectsolar.com.

Contact Information

Brian Hunter
Director of Marketing
pr@kinectsolar.com

.

SOURCE: Kinect Solar



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/kinect-solar-launches-kinect-cares-initiative-to-empower-people-give-back-to-commu-1027809

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.