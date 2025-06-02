Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A2JCE7 | ISIN: US4161962026 | Ticker-Symbol: HHK1
Frankfurt
30.05.25 | 08:13
4,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks Acquires Exclusive Rights to License ADS Data Direct's Premier Medical Ailment Database

Strategic Licensing Rights Strengthen Harte Hanks' Leadership in Compliant, High-Precision Healthcare Marketing

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS), a global leader in customer experience and data-driven marketing, today announced that it has obtained exclusive rights to license ADS Data Direct's (ADS) industry-leading Medical Ailment Database, with limited client exceptions. This transformative undertaking positions Harte Hanks as the controller of one of the most comprehensive, HIPAA-compliant health data assets available in the market, delivering unmatched value to healthcare marketers.

ADS's Medical Ailment Database, sourced through the Healthier Me Today platform, provides access to 100% triple opt-in consumers who have self-identified as living with specific health conditions across more than 200 ailment categories. This valuable data asset enhances Harte Hanks' ability to deliver superior targeting precision, campaign performance, and compliance assurance for clients in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and broader healthcare sectors.

"The exclusive licensing right to this high-integrity database is a strategic milestone for Harte Hanks, deepening our commitment to delivering unparalleled data solutions that empower healthcare and health-related marketers," said Teresa Gavin, VP of Data Solutions at Harte Hanks. "We are now better positioned than ever to help our clients engage the right consumers-ethically, effectively, and with measurable impact."

The Medical Ailment Database is distinguished by its depth and reliability, capturing self-reported health data through rigorous HIPAA-compliant processes on the Healthier Me Today platform. It is purpose-built to support campaigns targeting individuals managing conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, heart disease, mental health disorders, and many more.

ADS is a premium provider of precision-targeted marketing solutions, offering proprietary data assets that drive scalable lead generation and engagement strategies across digital, mobile, email, and direct mail channels.

"Harte Hanks' licensing rights to our flagship health database reflects their vision and leadership in data-driven marketing," said Eric Nelson, President & Managing Partner of ADS Data Direct. "We are confident that their expertise and strategic focus will unlock the full potential of this asset, delivering exceptional value to healthcare and health-related marketers."

For media inquiries or to learn more about the Medical Ailment Database, please contact:
Cindy Stein
Global Head of Marketing
Harte Hanks
cindy.stein@hartehanks.com
www.HarteHanks.com

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/harte-hanks-acquires-exclusive-rights-to-license-ads-data-direct-1029841

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
