Mike Cannon, President of Cannon Companies, Joins Isofusion's Board of Directors

Founder of One of the Oldest, Most Prominent Telecommunication Construction, Engineering and Civil Infrastructure Companies in the Pacific Northwest to Help Guide IsoFusion's Future

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / IsoFusion, a leading provider of Internet access, broadband fiber, and data center colocation, announced today the addition of Mike Cannon to the company's board of directors. The founder, president, and CEO of Cannon Companies, Mike Cannon is a recognized leader in communication and power infrastructure, as well as utility construction within the commercial and government markets in the Pacific Northwest and globally for 40 years. Under Mike's leadership and vision, Cannon Companies has grown steadily and earned a reputation for operational excellence and a people-first culture.

Providing exceptional telecommunication infrastructure construction and civil engineering services to Pacific Northwest telecommunications providers, municipalities, utility companies, and governmental organizations, what began with Mike, a shovel, and a backhoe evolved into a dynamic, multi-disciplinary enterprise - fueled by his entrepreneurial spirit, relentless work ethic, and steadfast commitment to the core values of Safety, Quality, Integrity, and Teamwork.

"Mike's success and commitment to integrity and work ethic are perfectly aligned with IsoFusion's values and goals, making his addition to our board an ideal choice," said Stephen Milton, Chairman and co-founder of IsoFusion. "Mike's unique industry perspective as an entrepreneur, in-depth knowledge of telecommunications construction, and positive attitude are all assets we welcome in guiding IsoFusion's future."

Beyond the job site and boardroom, Mike is a dedicated civic leader and philanthropist. He is a proud Honorary Commander of the 627th Civil Engineer Squadron at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and supports the families and soldiers who protect our nation. Mike also actively supports organizations that enrich local communities, including the Puyallup Rodeo Wranglers, 4-H Youth Development, Maritime Gig Parade, and Life Christian Academy, among others. His commitment to service reflects his belief in giving back and investing in future generations.

Upon learning of the unanimous board vote, Mike shared, "I'm excited to be part of this team and look forward to collaborating with like-minded people who connect the future."

Originally from Tacoma, Washington, Mike's legacy is not only defined by business success but by the enduring impact he makes on people, organizations, and the communities he serves. All of IsoFusion welcomes Mike's commitment to excellence to the organization.

Mike Cannon joins existing board members and company founders Stephen Milton and Dan Sivils, as well as Larry Benaroya, Tom T. O'Keefe, and Dave Crowley.

About IsoFusion

IsoFusion Inc. is one of the largest privately held managed service providers (MSPs) and Colocation providers in Western Washington. With over 30 years of experience in Internet connectivity and information technology (IT) solutions, IsoFusion serves residential, business, and enterprise customers via the GigabitNow and Colocation Northwest brands.

A competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) in the states of Washington and Indiana, as well as a CPCN in the state of California, IsoFusion offers a full range of services providing everything from custom Fiber to the Home (FTTH) community solutions, commercial fiber and ethernet connections, managed data center and colocation services, hosting and dedicated server options, and technology consulting for businesses.

