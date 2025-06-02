National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Launches Campaign to Preserve Iconic Redstone and Terrier Missiles

Crowdfunding Historical Campaign Launches June 2

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History in Albuquerque, New Mexico, today announced the launch of "Preserving Pillars of American Strength: Restore the Redstone & Terrier," a crowdfunding campaign to restore two significant artifacts in its collection: the Redstone Missile and the Convair RIM-2 Terrier Surface-to-Air Missile.

These towering missiles represent pivotal moments in American history, embodying the nation's ingenuity in rocketry and its commitment to defense during the Cold War. The Redstone, the first large liquid-fueled ballistic missile, paved the way for the U.S. space program and launched the first American astronaut. The Terrier played a crucial role in national defense as a vital surface-to-air missile.

However, decades of exposure to the harsh desert climate have taken their toll. The vibrant insignia on the Redstone is fading, and the Terrier suffers from weathered paint and surface degradation. To prevent further deterioration and ensure these artifacts continue to educate and inspire, the Museum is undertaking critical restoration efforts.

"The Redstone and Terrier missiles are more than just static displays; they are tangible links to our nation's past and powerful tools for inspiring future generations in STEM fields," said Jennifer Hayden, President and CEO of the Museum. "Preserving these iconic artifacts honors American innovation, reminds us of our nation's strength, and upholds our responsibility as stewards of history."

The restoration plan includes meticulous touch-up of the Redstone's insignia, gentle buffing of its surface, and comprehensive sanding and repainting of the Terrier. The campaign aims to raise $40,000 between June 2 and July 4 to cover the costs of specialized equipment, museum-grade materials, and the dedicated time and expertise of conservation staff and volunteers.

The crowdfunding campaign will engage patriotic citizens and history enthusiasts nationwide, offering them the opportunity to directly contribute to preserving these vital pieces of American heritage. The campaign page will provide detailed information about the missiles' historical significance, showcase their current condition, outline the restoration processes and costs, and offer various levels of engagement and recognition for contributors. Regular updates on the campaign's progress and the eventual restoration work will also be provided.

"We invite everyone who values American history and innovation to join us in this important mission," added Jennifer Galloway, Director of Development. "Your contribution, no matter the size, will play a crucial role in ensuring that these pillars of American strength continue to inspire and educate for generations to come."

Visit our Indiegogo campaign page https://igg.me/at/pillarsofstrength/x/38576943#/ between June 2 and July 4 to learn more and become a part of this critical preservation effort. Donations can be made directly to the museum by visiting the website: https://www.nuclearmuseum.org/support/restore-the-redstone-and-terrier.

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1088567303

SOURCE: National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

