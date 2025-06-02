GCL Optoelectronics has achieved 29. 51% efficiency for its perovskite-silicon tandem solar module, with the result certified by China's National Institute of Metrology. GCL Group has revealed that its GCL Optoelectronics unit has achieved 29. 51% power conversion efficiency for a 2,048 cm² perovskite-silicon tandem solar module. The result has been certified by China's National Institute of Metrology. GCL said the same module reached 27. 34% efficiency a year ago, marking an annual gain of more than two percentage points. It did not disclose technical details behind the latest result. GCL recently ...

