Eyewear Market Size worth $323.76 Billion, Growth by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Eyewear Market size is projected to be valued at USD 200.46 billion in 2024 and reach USD 323.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The rising occurrence of eye disorders like myopia and hyperopia along with astigmatism and presbyopia serves as a principal driver for growth. The high demand for corrective eyewear has enabled consumers to access better quality lenses which has created opportunities for businesses to innovate and broaden their product lines.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Eyewear Market growth of 8.3% comprises a vast array of, Product, Distribution Channel, End Use, and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Eyewear Market Growth:

According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Eyewear Market size is experiencing significant growth. The global eyewear industry experiences growth through advancements in technology alongside evolving fashion awareness and demographic changes. The growing exposure to digital screens stands out as a primary force behind the expanded knowledge about eye health supplements worldwide which drives consumers to seek blue-light blocking glasses and prescription lenses. The tech-oriented audience finds smart eyewear appealing as it combines augmented reality features with audio abilities and fitness tracking while merging functional aspects with fashionable designs. Eco-conscious millennials and Gen Z consumers who prefer personalized and ethically produced accessories are driving a surge in demand for sustainable and customizable eyewear in the market. Direct-to-consumer eyewear brands combined with virtual try-on technologies have reshaped purchasing methods to enhance digital accessibility and attractiveness of eyewear. The growing number of older individuals in developed regions combined with rising vision correction requirements in developing markets boosts demand and transforms eyewear into both a lifestyle choice and a high-growth industry.

Vision disorders and digital eye strain are becoming more common worldwide:

The growth of vision disorders including myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia represents a primary driver of the eyewear industry expansion. Younger populations are experiencing a growing prevalence of vision disorders because of excessive screen time combined with poor lighting conditions and inactive indoor lifestyles. WHO data shows that vision impairment affects 2.2 billion people across the globe and half of these cases could have been prevented or treated. The widespread adoption of digital devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and televisions has led to the emergence of the computer vision syndrome and digital eye strain phenomenon. Blue-light blocking glasses have become more in demand because digital eye strain affects students and working professionals more frequently now. The growing consumer demand for both corrective and preventive vision solutions continue to boost the need for prescription lenses and protective eyewear which generates strong market opportunities for all age groups.

Expanding Fashion and Lifestyle Trends:

Eyewear is now more frequently used as a style statement instead of only serving as a vision correction tool. Urban inhabitants and young people demonstrate this change through their use of eyeglasses and sunglasses to showcase their style and personality. Eyewear became a lifestyle category due to the significant influence of designer frames, seasonal collections, fashion house collaborations and celebrity endorsements. Premium eyewear companies including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Gucci, and Warby Parker are taking advantage of market trends by producing upscale collections that integrate both design and optical performance. The market shows an increasing consumer interest in eyewear options that allow for personalization and use sustainable materials alongside exclusive limited-edition designs. The blending of aesthetic design with practical function has expanded eyewear market appeal while providing fresh marketing and product development possibilities that enable companies to grow their customer base and strengthen brand loyalty.

Technological Advancements and E-commerce Expansion:

Technological innovation alongside the swift expansion of online retail stores is transforming the eyewear market. Modern eyewear performance and user comfort have improved substantially due to the development of new lens materials such as polycarbonate and high-index plastic and coatings like anti-glare and UV protection combined with advanced frame designs using lightweight materials such as TR-90 and titanium. Augmented reality technology has transformed customer engagement by introducing virtual try-on capabilities which let users preview different frames on their faces before deciding what to buy. Online shopping platforms now provide easier access to eyewear purchases for regions that lack sufficient optical stores. Direct-to-consumer brands such as Warby Parker and Lenskart have challenged conventional retail practices through their customer-friendly home try-on services combined with competitive pricing and straightforward return policies. Quality eyewear access has been democratized through digital trends which enable personalization while reaching a broader market especially among consumers who are native to digital platforms.

Geographical Insights:

The North America Eyewear Market Share has become a dominant force by generating 32.0% of the total market revenue share. Modern consumers enjoy wider access to stylish eyewear through the availability of trendy and affordable frames from both high-end designer brands and private label products. Government initiatives like the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. have bolstered this transition by mandating that health insurance plans include preventive eye care services which now cover comprehensive eye exams and prescription glasses. The increasing popularity of online eyewear retailers has made a wide variety of products accessible to everyone who uses competitive pricing to drive continuous market expansion.

Analysts expect the Asia Pacific Eyewear Market Share to achieve substantial growth at an annual rate exceeding 7.0% throughout the period from 2024 until 2030. The expanding population and growing disposable incomes push consumers toward premium eyewear that meets their style needs alongside eye care. The rising significance of vision health has boosted the need for high-end eyewear solutions which continues to stimulate market growth. The region's eyewear market landscape is becoming dynamic and rapidly evolving due to heightened competition brought about by leading eyewear brands.

Global Eyewear Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Product, the eyewear market size is divided into Contact Lenses, Prescription (RX) Glasses, and Sunglasses. The prescription glasses industry experienced significant expansion during 2023 which resulted in these products accounting for 70.0% of total revenue. The growing occurrence of vision disorders including myopia and hyperopia along with astigmatism and presbyopia has pushed corrective lenses to prominence which results in heightened demand for these solutions.

Based on Distribution Channel, the eyewear market share is divided into E-Commerce, and Brick & Mortar. The brick-and-mortar segment achieved the highest revenue in 2023 because consumers preferred physical stores for their distinct advantages over online options.

Based on End Use, the eyewear market share divides into Male, Female, Unisex, and Kids. In 2023 women led revenue generation because eyewear serves as a flexible fashion accessory and meets their diverse style preferences.

The Eyewear Market size is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Eyewear Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Bausch + Lomb Corporation

Zeiss Group

CHARMANT INC.

CHEMIGLAS CORPORATION

CIBA Vision (Alcon)

CooperVision Limited

De Rigo Vision S.p.A.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

Fielmann AG

HOYA Corporation

JINS Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Marchon Eyewear Inc.

Marcolin S.p.A.

Prada S.p.A

Rodenstock GmbH

Safilo Group S.p.A

Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd.

Shamir Optical Industry Ltd.

Silhouette International Schmied AG

Warby Parker

Zenni Optical Inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Eyewear Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In July 2024 : EssilorLuxottica has reached a deal to purchase Optical Investment Group's full share capital from both Innova/6 and minority shareholders who are part of Innova Capital Group. The deal represents a major advancement in Romania's optical sector while supporting high-quality eyewear and eye care solutions.

: EssilorLuxottica has reached a deal to purchase Optical Investment Group's full share capital from both Innova/6 and minority shareholders who are part of Innova Capital Group. The deal represents a major advancement in Romania's optical sector while supporting high-quality eyewear and eye care solutions. In June 2024 : The Bausch + Lomb Corporation unveiled its new product Bausch + Lomb INFUSE for Astigmatism which functions as a daily disposable contact lens. Advanced lens material combined with ProBalance Technology and OpticAlign design delivers clear stable vision for astigmatic patients who experience all-day comfort and reduced dryness. The company announced its intention to distribute INFUSE for Astigmatism fitting sets to eye care professionals beginning in July 2024.

: The Bausch + Lomb Corporation unveiled its new product Bausch + Lomb INFUSE for Astigmatism which functions as a daily disposable contact lens. Advanced lens material combined with ProBalance Technology and OpticAlign design delivers clear stable vision for astigmatic patients who experience all-day comfort and reduced dryness. The company announced its intention to distribute INFUSE for Astigmatism fitting sets to eye care professionals beginning in July 2024. In June 2024 : The Fielmann Group purchased Shopko Optical which operates as an optical retailer in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Monarch Alternative Capital LP. Fielmann's U.S. presence will grow through digital platforms and its network of 220 retail locations which span across 19 states, mainly located in the Midwest.

: The Fielmann Group purchased Shopko Optical which operates as an optical retailer in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Monarch Alternative Capital LP. Fielmann's U.S. presence will grow through digital platforms and its network of 220 retail locations which span across 19 states, mainly located in the Midwest. In October 2023: Alcon introduced TOTAL30 Multifocal which is a Water Gradient multifocal contact lens that requires monthly replacement. The rollout of the lenses started both in the United States and a few global markets.

Eyewear Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2024 USD 200.46 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 323.76 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Product, By Distribution Channel, By End Use, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Key companies profiled Bausch + Lomb Corporation; Zeiss Group; CHARMANT INC.; CHEMIGLAS CORPORATION; CIBA Vision (Alcon); CooperVision Limited; De Rigo Vision S.p.A.; ESSILORLUXOTTICA; Fielmann AG; HOYA Corporation; JINS Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.; Marchon Eyewear Inc.; Marcolin S.p.A.; Prada S.p.A; Rodenstock GmbH; Safilo Group S.p.A; Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd.; Shamir Optical Industry Ltd.; Silhouette International Schmied AG; Warby Parker; and Zenni Optical Inc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Eyewear Market in 2030?

? The forecasted market size of the Eyewear Market is USD 323.76 billion in 2030. Who are the leading players in the Eyewear Market?

? The key players in the Eyewear Market Size include, Bausch + Lomb Corporation; Zeiss Group; CHARMANT INC.; CHEMIGLAS CORPORATION; CIBA Vision (Alcon); CooperVision Limited; De Rigo Vision S.p.A.; ESSILORLUXOTTICA; Fielmann AG; HOYA Corporation; JINS Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.; Marchon Eyewear Inc.; Marcolin S.p.A.; Prada S.p.A; Rodenstock GmbH; Safilo Group S.p.A; Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd.; Shamir Optical Industry Ltd.; Silhouette International Schmied AG; Warby Parker; and Zenni Optical Inc., among others. What are the major drivers for the Eyewear Market?

? Several key factors are driving this demand, including the increasing prevalence of eye conditions such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. This surge in demand for corrective eyewear has made high-quality lenses more accessible to consumers, opening up new avenues for businesses to innovate and expand their offerings. Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Eyewear Market?

? The North America Eyewear Market Share is expected to dominate the Global Eyewear Market, as it is expected to represent more than 32% of global market revenues. Which is the largest segment, by distribution channel, during the forecasted period in the Eyewear Market?

? The brick-and-mortar segment dominated revenue in 2023 due to consumers' affinity for physical stores, driven by several benefits that set them apart from online alternatives.

Conclusion:

A major transformation of the global eyewear market results from increased visual health awareness, fashionable consumer choices and advances in technology integration. The demand for both prescription and non-prescription eyewear has risen because of longer screen time, older populations, and more frequent refractive errors. The development of new lens materials together with smart eyewear technologies and sustainable production methods is transforming how products are developed and how markets function. Digital marketplaces together with virtual fitting technologies and integrated retail approaches help businesses reach wider audiences while improving customer interaction across different locations. Eyewear's integration with health monitoring tools and augmented reality features transforms its traditional function beyond mere vision correction. Eyewear merges health monitoring and fashion trends with smart features thanks to growing consumer demands for personalized digital lifestyle solutions which establishes it as a key component of contemporary personal accessory and wellness systems.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders- manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, consumers, healthcare professionals (optometrists and ophthalmologists), and regulatory authorities-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 323.76 billion by 2030, the Global Eyewear Market represents a significant opportunity for fashion brands, tech startups, e-commerce platforms, digital health companies, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) eyewear brands, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

