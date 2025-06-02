Parallel Advisors Expands Leadership Team With Two Executive Hires

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Parallel Advisors, LLC, a premier independent wealth management firm, today announced the appointment of two highly respected industry leaders to key executive roles. Tony Parkin has been named Head of Advisors and Gary Bonner joins as Head of Business Analytics & Technology.

"These appointments represent a significant milestone in our evolution as full-service advisors to our clients and reflect our ongoing investment in client-focused innovation and growth," said C.J. Rendic, CEO of Parallel Advisors. "Tony and Gary bring deep industry expertise and leadership that will accelerate our efforts to scale, innovate, and enhance the experience we offer both clients and advisors. These leaders are aligned with our client-first philosophy and are stepping into roles that are critical to the firm as we continue expanding our footprint and service model."

Tony Parkin: Head of Advisors

Tony Parkin joins Parallel following a distinguished 22-year tenure at Schwab Advisor Services, where he played a critical role in helping advisors grow and succeed. He also led Schwab's Strategic Business Development and Consulting teams, supporting some of the industry's largest and most complex advisory firms. At Parallel, Parkin will lead the firm's advisor group, with a goal of enhancing advisor effectiveness, fostering scalable growth strategies, and enabling exceptional client service delivery across the firm.

"I've spent my entire career focused on empowering advisors to grow, scale, and serve their clients with excellence," said Parkin. "Parallel is deeply committed to building the infrastructure and culture that supports both advisors and clients, so I'm thrilled to join at this exciting moment and to help drive the next chapter of growth and leadership in the RIA space."

Gary Bonner: Head of Business Analytics & Technology

With over two decades of experience in wealth management, Gary Bonner brings deep operational and technological expertise to Parallel. He most recently served in a consulting capacity at Parallel, helping shape firm-wide systems strategy. Previously, Bonner was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Avalon Advisors, where he helped grow the firm to $9 billion in assets under management. In his new role, Bonner will lead the integration, enhancement, and scalability of the firm's technology platforms to support long-term growth and innovation.

"I've known C.J. and the Parallel team for over a decade and have always respected the firm's clarity of purpose and strong values," said Bonner. "Parallel already has a tremendous foundation in both technology and operations. I'm excited to help build on that momentum, refining the systems and insights that power our advisors, strengthen our client relationships, and support Parallel's continued growth."

Both Parkin and Bonner join Parallel's leadership team. These appointments support Parallel's continued investment in its people, platform, and processes - all core pillars of the firm's strategy to deliver enduring value and sustainable growth.

About Parallel Advisors

Parallel Advisors is a registered, independent wealth management firm specializing in active financial planning, solid portfolio construction, and mindful asset allocation designed to help individuals, families, and trusts accomplish their financial goals. Based in San Francisco, and with offices in Dayton, Dallas, Denver, Durango, Durham, Honolulu, Reno, and Scottsdale, Parallel provides innovative, comprehensive solutions for all clients. Parallel Advisors proudly manages more than $9 billion in client assets and offers deep expertise in tax and estate planning and robust investment management.

SOURCE: Parallel Advisors

