Cordel Group has announced the signing of a new Class 1 freight railroad operator, marking a significant step forward in the company's US growth strategy and its ambitions in Positive Train Control (PTC). The five-year contract, valued at $3.7m is for Cordel's established LiDAR capture and analytics platform. In addition, the contract includes a $3.8m provision for the company's PTC solution, which is scheduled for launch in July.

