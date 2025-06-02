South Africa has approved 616MW in new battery storage projects as part of its energy storage scheme, a $530 million investment boosting national grid capacity and championing local industry wins. From ESS News South Africa has announced the winners of the third window of the Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (BESIPPPP), where 616 MW of battery storage projects were awarded in five sites, all located in the Free State. The winners from 33 bidders came down to just two companies, with Norwegian firm Scatec awarded preferred bidder status for the Haru BESS ...

