Succession Capital Alliance to Expand The SCA Forum to Four Dynamic Locations Across the U.S. in 2026

Evolution of one of the industry's premiere events for financial professionals builds on the incredible momentum begun in Las Vegas in 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Succession Capital Alliance (SCA) , the innovator behind premium financing for life insurance and a leading provider of advanced life insurance solutions for ultra-high-net-worth clients, and its President and CEO Julian Movsesian , announced today a groundbreaking expansion of its annual conference, The SCA Forum.

In 2026, The SCA Forum will extend its reach to four new locations across the United States. This expansion ensures that more financial professionals can experience the unparalleled insights, interactive discussions, and networking opportunities that have made The SCA Forum a cornerstone of the premium finance industry.

2026 Dates and Locations:

March 2026: ?Scottsdale, Ariz.

March 2026: ?Newport Beach, Calif.

April 2026: ?Atlanta, Ga.

May 2026:?Boston, Mass.

Each of the four events will feature the same high-caliber speakers, engaging panels, and cutting-edge insights that attendees have come to expect from The SCA Forum. Whether you're a seasoned professional or new to the industry, these events will provide invaluable opportunities to connect with peers, learn from top carriers, and stay ahead of the curve in premium finance.

"We are thrilled to bring The SCA Forum to four distinct locations across the United States in 2026," said Movsesian . "This expansion is a testament to the growing demand for our events and the invaluable impact they have on our industry. We are committed to delivering the same exceptional experience that has made The Forum a must-attend event, and we can't wait to see the positive impact this will have on our attendees and the industry as a whole."

"Expanding The Forum to four locations is a significant step forward in our mission to provide high-quality, solutions-oriented education, and networking opportunities," said Michael Rothman , Chief Distribution Officer of Succession Capital Alliance. "Attendees can expect the same level of expertise and engagement, with a focus on interactive sessions, thought leadership, and the latest industry trends."

Added Succession Capital's Chief Operating Officer Danielle Williamson : "We are dedicated to ensuring that each event is a memorable and enriching experience, and we look forward to welcoming professionals from all corners of the country."

To stay updated on information on The Forum 2026 as it's released, submit your contact information here or follow Succession Capital Alliance on LinkedIn .

About Succession Capital Alliance:

Succession Capital Alliance, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, is the gold standard in advanced life insurance planning for advisors and their high-net-worth clients. With a singular focus on maximizing the performance of life insurance assets through Premium Financing, SCA leverages the Capital Maximization Strategy to provide leverage within a client's portfolio. For additional information, please visit SuccessionCapital.com .

SOURCE: Succession Capital Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/succession-capital-alliance-to-expand-the-sca-forum-to-four-dynamic-1033330