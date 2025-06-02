Sierra Ventures Announces Ashish Kakran as Partner to Expand Early-Stage Focus on AI, Cloud Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Sierra Ventures, a leading early-stage venture capital firm focused on enterprise and deep tech innovation, is excited to announce that Ashish Kakran has joined the firm as a Partner. Ashish will source investments across enterprise infrastructure, focusing on artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

Ashish brings deep domain expertise and a strong investment track record to Sierra Ventures. Before joining the firm, he invested in category-defining companies, including?Cohere (a leader in generative AI), Harness (DevOps automation), Isovalent (acquired by Cisco), Opaque (confidential computing for AI), and Exaforce (SOC automation). He is known for partnering closely with technical founders and helping them scale go-to-market efforts and product strategy from inception to growth.

In addition to his investing track record, Ashish is a well-regarded voice on technology trends, with bylines in TechCrunch and VentureBeat, and recognition from VC Journal's "40 Under 40" and Business Insider's "Rising Stars in VC."

"Ashish combines deep technical fluency with a clear vision for where enterprise infrastructure is heading," said Mark Fernandes, Managing Partner at Sierra Ventures. "He sees around corners in fast-moving categories like AI and security, and founders value his ability to connect product ambition with market reality early in the build."

Ashish actively mentors entrepreneurs through programs at UC Berkeley, IIT, and Carnegie Mellon, and leads several investor communities, including the Bay Area chapter of Kellogg VCs. He holds a BS in Computer Science from IIT and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

"Sierra Ventures has a strong track record of backing and supporting technical founders from the earliest stages of their journey," said Kakran. "The AI stack is being rewritten in real-time, from infrastructure to security to applied intelligence and I'm eager to partner with technical founders who are reimagining how the enterprise is built and powered in this new era."

Ashish's addition strengthens Sierra Ventures' commitment to investing in the next generation of enterprise software and intelligent infrastructure platforms.

About Sierra Ventures

Sierra Ventures is an early-stage venture firm focused on the future of Enterprise and Frontier Technologies. With four decades of experience and over $2 billion in assets under management, Sierra has created a vast network of successful entrepreneurs, Global 1000 CXOs, operational executives, and deep domain experts, providing a platform for entrepreneurs worldwide. Learn more at www.sierraventures.com .

