Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
SYMX Energy and Carey International Group Announce Start of Construction of CIG's Utility-Scale Solar Portfolio Throughout the US

SYMX Energy, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of SYMX Holdings Corporation

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / SYMX Energy Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of SYMX Holdings Corporation, a global industry-leading EPC is on track to begin delivering fields in 2026, providing affordable electricity to US customers. This commitment reinforces SYMX's ability to deliver infrastructure and renewable energy-related projects in important markets.

Carey International Group ("CIG"), a diversified holding company focused on growing North American assets in the energy/renewables, commercial real estate, and financial services, increased its size of its energy-asset specific construction financial commitments to $870 million for its CIG energy platform company's projects.

"Our execution of these projects with the Carey International Group ("CIG") reflects SYMX's strategic focus on growing our U.S. renewable energy platform," added Andrew Ramos, President and CEO of SYMX. "We are extremely proud of our teams, whose expertise and dedication continue to drive SYMX's successful expansion across the United States in response to the consistently strong demand for renewable energy. In addition, our construction commitments are a significant milestone accomplishment for our pipeline of energy projects and our partnership with CIG Companies."

Christopher Kane, CIG's Chief Investment Officer, stated, "Today's announcement is a major step towards the realization of delivering cost-effective electricity to the ERCOT marketplace. Utility-scale solar is still the lowest levelized cost of production when compared to other forms of generation. It will continue to be an efficient way to supply our grids and power the megatrends of artificial intelligence, data center growth, and industrial reshoring in the United States. With the formal start of construction, we intend to deliver utility-scale solar assets starting in the summer of 2026."

About Carey International Group

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, Carey International Group (CIG) is a diversified holding company focused on growing North American assets in the energy/renewables, commercial real estate, and financial services sectors. Current portfolio companies include: CIG Companies, CIG Renewables, CIG Capital, and Magnifica. Realized portfolio assets include franchise finance, direct lending, and capital markets intermediary services.

CIG's current pipeline of projects includes more than 3 GW of utility-scale solar projects, a US-based manufacturer of solar modules, and various hospitality and residential projects across North America.

About SYMX

Established in 1999, with its corporate offices in Coral Gables, Florida, SYMX, through its fourteen subsidiaries, has evolved alongside its world-renowned Strategic Partners into a fully integrated turnkey resource on a global scale in engineering, development, financing, construction and management and operations of highly complex projects ranging from infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare and life sciences.

Contact Information

Yvette Rivera
Marketing Director
yvette.rivera@symxcorp.com
(305)442-8577

SOURCE: SYMX



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/symx-energy-and-carey-international-group-announce-start-of-construction-of-cigs-utility-1034488

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
