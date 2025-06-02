Final Call for Applications: K-Startup Grand Challenge 2025 - Korea's Flagship Global Inbound Program

South Korea's flagship program for non-Korean startups to scale into Asia closes applications on June 13

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / The Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) today announced that applications for the K-Startup Grand Challenge (KSGC) 2025 are nearing their final deadline. Non-Korean startups looking to expand into the Korean and broader Asian markets must submit their applications by June 13, 2025 (15:00 KST).

KSGC-2025

The KSGC, Korea's Flagship Global Inbound Program, is hosted by MSS, organized by the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), and operated by the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation (GCCEI). Now in its tenth year, the government-backed accelerator program offers non-Korean startups business support, equity-free funding, and access to Korea's vibrant innovation ecosystem to support sustainable expansion into Asia.

The program follows a structured, three-phase approach. In the Exploration Phase, 80 selected startups will participate in online market validation and mentoring. In the Entry Phase, 40 teams will engage in product-market fit testing and local business development, highlighted by opportunities to pitch at the 2025 APEC SME Ministerial Meeting and COMEUP 2025. The Scale-up Phase selects the top 20 teams for intensive fundraising support and strategic partnership building, culminating in the Final Demo Day in April 2026.

Participants receive comprehensive support including visa and incorporation assistance, free office space in Gangnam and Pangyo, and curated business matching with Korea's top conglomerates for Proof of Concept (PoC) collaborations. Financial support totals ?950 million (US$633K), comprising prize money, settlement and travel grants, and commercialization funding. Exclusive investor relations sessions also connect startups to leading venture capital firms and corporate investors.

Eligibility is open to startups founded and currently led by non-Korean nationals, with company age limited to under seven years, or up to ten years for businesses in designated new industries. International students residing in Korea are also eligible. Initial applications must include a pitch deck, with further documentation required at later stages.

One notable KSGC alumnus, Mednaath, successfully expanded its AI-driven voice automation services in Korea through the program. Nitish Kumar, CEO of Mednaath, noted, "Participating in the K-Startup Grand Challenge allowed us to build relationships with large corporations, investors, and startups. South Korea is now our strategic base for expansion into the broader Asia-Pacific region."

Applications close on June 13, 2025 (15:00 KST). Your challenge to venture into Korea begins now.

Scale Fast, Start in Korea, Start with KSGC.

For more information and to apply, please visit www.k-startupgc.org or contact apply@ksgc.global.

