GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2025 18:10 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received an updated transparency notification on 27 May 2025, which states that FMR has a stake of 3.29% in KBC Group (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments). The reason for the update is a crossing of the 3%- reporting threshold.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

  • Reason for the notification(s): "Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights"
  • Notification(s) by: FMR LLC.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex
  • Date(s) on which the 3% threshold is crossed: 21 May 2025.
  • Threshold that is crossed: KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply.
  • Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 544 151
  • Notified details: see annex.
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
    See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).
  • The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations, KBC Group
E-mail: IR4U@kbc.com

Katleen Dewaele, General Manager Corporate Communication, KBC Group
pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Attachment

  • 20250602-pb-trp-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f4c9d14d-baec-4b3c-bfec-af91e099eea4)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
