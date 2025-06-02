KBC Groep: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received an updated transparency notification on 27 May 2025, which states that FMR has a stake of 3.29% in KBC Group (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments). The reason for the update is a crossing of the 3%- reporting threshold.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

Reason for the notification(s): "Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights"

Notification(s) by: FMR LLC.

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex

Date(s) on which the 3% threshold is crossed: 21 May 2025.

Threshold that is crossed: KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply.

Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 544 151

Notified details: see annex.

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations, KBC Group

E-mail: IR4U@kbc.com

Katleen Dewaele, General Manager Corporate Communication, KBC Group

pressofficekbc@kbc.be

