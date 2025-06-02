DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced senior executives from DigitalBridge will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry events:

June 2-5: 2025 Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference - Anchorage, Alaska

Severin White, Managing Director at DigitalBridge, will be present "The Intersection of Data and Demand" on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 9:25 am AKDT.

June 3-5: Datacloud Global Congress - Cannes, France

Manjari Govada, Managing Director at DigitalBridge, will participate in the panel " Risk Across the Data Centre Lifecycle " on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 10:50 am CEST.

Senior management from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings at the conference.

June 10-11: Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference - New York

Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer at DigitalBridge, will deliver a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 3:15 pm EDT.

Senior management from the firm will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages approximately $100 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

