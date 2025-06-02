Shanghai Design Week (SHDW): Recap of the "Shanghai Summer" Global Campaign - Osaka Edition

OSAKA, Japan, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21, 2025, the "Shanghai Select - Made in Shanghai Showcase" and the Osaka edition of the "Shanghai Summer" global campaign officially opened at Grand Green Osaka, Japan. The event welcomed nearly 100 representatives from the design, travel, and media sectors of both cities, underscoring the growing cultural and commercial connections between Shanghai and its regional neighbors.

Mr. Fang Wei, Deputy Consul General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Osaka, delivered opening remarks highlighting the strong ties between Shanghai and Osaka, both leading hubs of commerce and innovation. As a flagship initiative driving Shanghai's transformation into a global consumption center, the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season offers a lively, immersive experience for international visitors. Running from early July through mid-October, the campaign includes over 100 events citywide, with the theme "Come, Play, and Shop in Shanghai."

The 2024 edition delivered impressive results. According to China UnionPay, overseas card spending increased by 68.2% year-on-year during the campaign, while total offline spending reached RMB 815.9 billion. During the recent May Day holiday alone, Shanghai welcomed over 615,000 cross-border entries and exits, with inbound spending rising more than 211%.

Key updates were unveiled at the Osaka event. Ms. Yi Zhaojun, General Manager of Shanghai Design Week, introduced the new "240-Hour City Experience" product series designed for short-stay tourists, along with the launch of the Shanghai Pass-a co-branded card by Jiushi Group. Functioning similarly to Thailand's Rabbit card, the Shanghai Pass provides seamless access to transportation, major attractions, and 2,000+ retail outlets.

Travel connectivity was another highlight. China Eastern Airlines announced four new European routes and over one million discounted tickets to boost access to Shanghai. Visa revealed its upcoming "Shanghai Summer Visa Payment-Friendly Zone" and exclusive privileges in collaboration with the Osaka Prefectural Government. UnionPay introduced six themed shopping routes and a payment network covering more than 100,000 merchants across Shanghai.

The Osaka showcases sparked enthusiasm among local attendees, who praised the campaign's convenience-driven approach and rich storytelling potential. As Shanghai continues to open its doors to the world, Southeast Asian travelers-especially those from Thailand-are warmly invited to explore, indulge, and experience the city's vibrant charm through the "Shanghai Summer" journey.

Media Contact : Lulu,media@shanghaisummer.com, +44 7463077291

