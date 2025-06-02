Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2025 18:38 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chainbridge Solutions Wins 2025 SECAF Government Project of the Year

AFJIS Modernization Recognized for Impact on U.S. Air Force Operations and Federal IT Innovation

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Chainbridge Solutions is proud to announce it has been named the winner of the 2025 Government Project of the Year award by the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF). This award honors outstanding performance and innovation in delivering federal projects that meaningfully advance government operations and mission outcomes.

The award highlights Chainbridge's modernization of the Air Force Justice Information System (AFJIS) - a critical platform used by U.S. Air Force Security Forces to manage incidents, investigations, and legal casework. The project included 74 targeted enhancements to ensure compliance with USAF standards, integration of advanced cybersecurity protections, and a successful migration to Cloud One, the Department of Defense's enterprise cloud environment.

"This recognition is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team," said Aarti Smith, Founder and CEO of Chainbridge Solutions. "For 15 years, we've proudly supported critical systems like AFJIS and are grateful for the opportunity to create real mission impact in national security and public service."

This marks the second consecutive year that Chainbridge Solutions has been honored by SECAF. In 2024, the company was named a finalist for Government Project of the Year for its leadership in modernizing JSTARS NextGen for the U.S. Department of Justice - the first DOJ JMD system deployed to AWS.

Contact Information

Kristin Mills
kmills@chainbridgesolutions.com
404-702-7345

.

SOURCE: Chainbridge Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/chainbridge-solutions-wins-2025-secaf-government-project-of-the-year-1034478

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.