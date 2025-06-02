Chainbridge Solutions Wins 2025 SECAF Government Project of the Year

AFJIS Modernization Recognized for Impact on U.S. Air Force Operations and Federal IT Innovation

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Chainbridge Solutions is proud to announce it has been named the winner of the 2025 Government Project of the Year award by the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF). This award honors outstanding performance and innovation in delivering federal projects that meaningfully advance government operations and mission outcomes.

The award highlights Chainbridge's modernization of the Air Force Justice Information System (AFJIS) - a critical platform used by U.S. Air Force Security Forces to manage incidents, investigations, and legal casework. The project included 74 targeted enhancements to ensure compliance with USAF standards, integration of advanced cybersecurity protections, and a successful migration to Cloud One, the Department of Defense's enterprise cloud environment.

"This recognition is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team," said Aarti Smith, Founder and CEO of Chainbridge Solutions. "For 15 years, we've proudly supported critical systems like AFJIS and are grateful for the opportunity to create real mission impact in national security and public service."

This marks the second consecutive year that Chainbridge Solutions has been honored by SECAF. In 2024, the company was named a finalist for Government Project of the Year for its leadership in modernizing JSTARS NextGen for the U.S. Department of Justice - the first DOJ JMD system deployed to AWS.

SOURCE: Chainbridge Solutions

