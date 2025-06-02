Indianapolis, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - ALB® Vodka, the independently owned premium vodka brand rooted in New York, was proud to announce its official sponsorship of PREMA Racing at the 2025 Indianapolis 500.





This collaboration brings ALB to the global motorsport stage as it supports one of the most anticipated entries in this year's "Greatest Spectacle in Racing." As PREMA Racing made its acclaimed two-car debut on the Indy 500 grid, ALB joined as an official sponsor, celebrating shared values of performance, precision, and authenticity.

Piers Phillips, PREMA Racing INDYCAR CEO, commented, "We have worked hard to find authentic and committed partners like ALB to support PREMA at the Indy 500. Their team understands the importance of quality and identity, and we're proud to have them join us for this moment."

ALB is proud to join forces with the fast-paced family-owned operation that placed the Driver of the Number 83 car, Robert Shwartzman, at the front of the field in the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

PREMA's successful debut was underlined by an unprecedented result - winning pole position as a rookie team and with a rookie driver. And Shwartzman's performance was especially remarkable. A rising figure in international motorsport, and a former Ferrari F1 test driver and hypercar champion, Shwartzman aligns with ALB's mission of delivering excellence without pretense.

"Our partnership with PREMA-represents more than a sponsorship," said John Curtin, a spokesperson from ALB. "It's about standing alongside teams and athletes that are grounded, ambitious, and uncompromising in their execution."

The collaboration included ALB's on-site presence throughout the race weekend with branding on both the team's #83 and #90 cars, driver appearances in custom digital content, limited-edition event integrations, and co-branded moments celebrating the culture of performance and community.

This partnership signals another milestone in ALB's continued expansion into national and experiential arenas-building on the brand's steady growth across retail, hospitality, and travel, including its national presence on JetBlue and in select premium venues across the U.S.

About ALB® Vodka

ALB® (/a'el'be/) Vodka is a premium gluten-free vodka made from 100% American corn and produced in Albany, New York. Known for its raw, authentic story as well as its dedication to both quality and value, ALB® Vodka embodies the spirit and energy of New York. With its expanding presence in prestigious venues and markets both domestically and internationally, ALB® Vodka is one of the fastest growing independently owned spirit brands in the country. For more information visit albvodka.com.

About PREMA Racing

Founded in 1983 by Angelo Rosin and Giorgio Piccolo, PREMA Racing has established itself as one of Europe's premier motorsport teams. Based in Veneto, Italy, the team has a storied history of nurturing young talent and achieving success across various racing disciplines. PREMA has been instrumental in the development of numerous drivers who have progressed to Formula 1, including Charles Leclerc, Mick Schumacher, and Oscar Piastri. The team's commitment to excellence is evident in its multiple championship titles in series such as FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3, and the Italian F4 Championship.

In 2025, PREMA expanded its horizons by entering the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, fielding two full-time entries powered by Chevrolet engines. This move underscores the team's ambition to compete and succeed on a global stage, bringing its legacy of performance and driver development to North American open-wheel racing.

For more information, visit www.premaracing.com

