Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Hello Postpartum, a wellness brand dedicated to supporting women through every stage of the postpartum journey, today announced the launch of its new Corporate Gifting Program. Created for HR teams and organizations committed to meaningful employee care, the program delivers thoughtfully curated wellness gift boxes designed to nurture both the physical recovery and emotional well-being of new mothers.





Recognizing that only eight percent of companies include postpartum care in their return-to-work policies, Hello Postpartum aims to bridge this significant gap in employee benefits. The Corporate Gifting Program enables organizations to offer tangible support to new mothers, reinforcing a family-friendly workplace culture and enhancing employee retention.

Key Features of the Corporate Gifting Program:

Postpartum-First Approach: Each gift box is thoughtfully curated with recovery and mental wellness in mind, ensuring new mothers feel seen and supported.

Gift boxes with a personalized touch, including handwritten notes from your company. Flexible Ordering Options: Whether for one employee or bulk orders, the program accommodates various corporate needs with concierge-level support.

Hello Postpartum founder Carley Schweet said: "When I became a mom, I was flooded with baby gifts-onesies, blankets, bottles-but no one thought to ask how I was doing. I felt completely invisible. That experience stayed with me, and it's why I started Hello Postpartum: to help new moms feel seen, supported, and celebrated."

For more information on Hello Postpartum's Corporate Gifting Program, please visit: https://hellopostpartum.com/collections/corporate-gifting or view the online gifting guide. To offer Hello Postpartum's corporate gifts to your employees, please email the team at hi@hellopostpartum.com.

About Hello Postpartum:

Hello Postpartum is a mom-owned company creating postpartum gift boxes that are beautifully packaged, clinically informed, and emotionally supportive. Everything is custom curated to ensure new mothers feel seen and cared for during the transformative postpartum period. The company is committed to supporting maternal wellness and promoting family-friendly workplace cultures through thoughtful corporate gifting solutions. For more information on Hello Postpartum, visit www.hellopostpartum.com and follow us on Facebook, and Instagram.

