Kore.co Unveils Another Transformative Investment: Ushering in a New Era of Secure Automotive Key Solutions and Automotive Business Empowerment

Strategic Acquisition Elevates Kore.co's Automotive and Locksmith Solutions with Next-Gen Key Programming & Business Tools

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / In a landmark move that redefines automotive security and business operations, Kore.co, the innovative leader in WorkOS platforms, proudly announces its acquisition of SmartBox Technology LLC, home of industry pioneers SmartBox Automotive and PairMyKey. This strategic acquisition, finalized May 30th, 2025, creates an unparalleled ecosystem that merges cutting-edge key programming technology with powerful business optimization tools.

Kore.co x SmartBox

SmartBox represents the gold standard in secure vehicle key programming, combining military-grade encryption with rigorous KYC protocols to combat automotive fraud. Their comprehensive suite includes advanced key programming, unlocking, and cloning systems, state-of-the-art key cutting and manufacturing, diagnostics and laser key reader technology, and much more.

With Kore.co's acquisition, the automotive aftermarket industry now gains access to an unprecedented combination of tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. Businesses will benefit from radically reduced Credit Card, ACH and Wire processing fees, automated invoicing and subscription management, an integrated CRM for customer and key management, real-time inventory tracking and business intelligence, as well as SMS and email communication and marketing tools - among many other enhancements.

"This isn't just another acquisition - it's the dawn of a new standard for automotive service providers," declares David Mundt, former Managing Member of SmartBox. "Kore.co's platform gives our customers the financial tools and business systems they've always needed but never had. Together, we're not just changing the game - we're rewriting the rules for the entire industry."

Ornis Mala, Founder and CEO of Kore.co, adds: "SmartBox's technology is nothing short of revolutionary. By integrating the security expertise with our business optimization platform, we're creating something extraordinary - a complete solution that addresses both the technical, operational, and financial challenges facing locksmiths, dealerships, and service centers today. SmartBox and PMK are finally coming back home."

What This Means for the Automotive Industry

This strategic acquisition marks a pivotal moment for automotive service providers, locksmiths, and dealerships seeking to elevate their operations. By integrating SmartBox and PairMyKey's best-in-class vehicle key programming solutions with Kore.co's powerful WorkOS platform, businesses now gain access to an unmatched ecosystem designed to drive efficiency, security, and profitability.

The combined offering delivers mission-critical advantages: unlimited vehicle key programming with significant cost reductions through industry-leading payment processing rates, and fully automated back-end operations - from invoicing to inventory management. The platform's integrated CRM, real-time business intelligence, and customer engagement tools provide a decisive competitive edge in an increasingly digital marketplace.

This is not merely an incremental improvement but a fundamental shift in how automotive service providers operate. The fusion of SmartBox's technical expertise with Kore.co's business optimization capabilities creates the first end-to-end solution addressing both operational and financial challenges. Industry leaders will position themselves at the forefront of an industry transformation, equipped with tools to streamline workflows, reduce overhead, and unlock new revenue streams.

The evolution of automotive security and business management begins today. Forward-thinking operators now have the opportunity to leverage this integrated advantage before it becomes industry standard.

For implementation details and partnership opportunities, visit Kore.co and SmartBoxAuto.com

SOURCE: Kore.co

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kore.co-unveils-another-transformative-investment-ushering-in-a-1034273