Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Stankevicius Group, a global leader in technology, public relations, and trade, has formally expressed interest in acquiring the remaining assets of Builder.ai, including but not limited to the company's domain name, client database, and any proprietary technologies or software platforms still held by Builder.ai. The proposed acquisition is a strategic move by Stankevicius Group to enhance its capabilities across its existing platforms.

Stankevicius Group, known for raising over $3 billion USD in capital through high-impact public relations campaigns, has also facilitated nearly $500 million USD in physical commodity trade and $500 million USD in financial transactions. The company is now building a state-of-the-art, AI-driven commodity trading platform with real-time carbon credit trading, further emphasizing its expansion into smart trading solutions and sustainable finance.

The intent behind the acquisition is to explore Builder.ai's technological infrastructure and bring customer base into Stankevicius Group's expanding digital ecosystem, further enhancing its capabilities in AI-driven technology development and digital service automation. This strategic move aligns with Stankevicius Group's long-term vision of becoming a global leader in AI-powered trade and media solutions.

"As we look to the future of digital infrastructure and intelligent systems, acquiring what remains of Builder.ai - from its domain to its technology and client base - is a strategic opportunity. We aim to preserve and elevate that legacy by integrating it into our broader mission of transforming how global businesses operate through AI, automation, and real-time trade technology," said Paulius Stankevicius, CEO of Stankevicius Group.

This acquisition, if completed, will mark a significant industry milestone in Stankevicius Group's growth strategy as it continues to evolve into a powerhouse at the intersection of media, trade, and emerging technologies.

