Shanghai Design Week (SHDW): Recap of the "Shanghai Summer" Global Campaign - Osaka Edition

OSAKA, Japan, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of May 21, 2025, the "Shanghai Select - Made in Shanghai Showcase" and the Osaka edition of the "Shanghai Summer" global promotional campaign officially launched at Grand Green Osaka in Umeda, Japan. Mr. Fang Wei, Deputy Consul General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Osaka, attended the event and delivered remarks. He noted, "Shanghai and Osaka share close ties and both serve as major commercial and manufacturing hubs. We sincerely hope the two cities will continue to work hand in hand and elevate our friendship to a new level." Nearly one hundred brand representatives, designers, and media professionals from both Shanghai and Osaka gathered to witness the official opening of the event.

As one of the flagship initiatives supporting Shanghai's ambition to become an international consumption hub, the "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season brings together resources across the city to create a festive and immersive consumer experience. Held annually from the first weekend of July to the second weekend of October, the campaign offers a global invitation with diverse, interactive, and delightful activities, capturing the spirit of "Come, Play, and Shop in Shanghai."

The 2024 edition delivered remarkable results. According to China UnionPay, overseas card spending increased by 68.2% year-on-year during the campaign period, while total offline consumption reached RMB 815.9 billion. Over the recent May Day holiday, the city recorded 615,000 cross-border entries and exits, with inbound spending surging by more than 211% year-on-year.

At the opening ceremony, Ms. Yi Zhaojun, General Manager of Shanghai Design Week, introduced key highlights of this year's campaign, including over 100 citywide events and the launch of the "240-Hour City Experience" product series. A special announcement was also made: the debut of the Shanghai Pass, a co-branded card introduced by Jiushi Group for international visitors. Similar in function to Japan's Suica card, the Shanghai Pass offers seamless access to public transportation, over 40 tourist attractions, and more than 2,000 participating merchants, enabling visitors to explore the city with ease and convenience.

China Eastern Airlines shared upcoming plans to launch four new European routes and release over one million discounted tickets, reinforcing Shanghai's position as a gateway to Asia. Visa introduced the "Shanghai Summer Visa Payment-Friendly Zone" initiative and outlined future collaboration with the Osaka Prefectural Government ahead of Expo 2025, including exclusive cardholder privileges. UnionPay International announced a new Shanghai Summer-themed card and detailed a network of over 100,000 Shanghai-based merchants offering exclusive deals for international consumers.

The Osaka event generated strong interest among the local public and media. Attendees praised the campaign's practical and user-centric approach, particularly its integration of travel and payment solutions. From curated lifestyle experiences to customized shopping routes, the campaign offers a seamless and enjoyable way to explore Shanghai. As the campaign continues to expand its global reach, Shanghai warmly welcomes travelers from around the world-with dedicated services and curated experiences especially designed for Korean visitors.

Media Contact : Lulu, media@shanghaisummer.com, +44 7463077291

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701464/Shanghai_Pass.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/recap-of-the-shanghai-summer-global-campaign--osaka-edition-302470936.html