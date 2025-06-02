The "Bronchiectasis: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of bronchiectasis, highlighting epidemiology, symptoms, and management strategies. Forecasted market revenue for bronchiectasis treatments is annualized, including therapy costs per patient and treatment patterns from 2023 to 2033.

From a market perspective, the bronchiectasis treatment landscape was estimated at $1.5 billion in 2023. Forward-looking projections predict robust growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%, aiming to reach $3.7 billion by 2033. Emerging pipeline agents are expected to play a pivotal role, contributing an additional $1.8 billion in sales.

The expansive bronchiectasis market report spans 8 major markets: the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China, offering in-depth insights and forecasts through to 2033. Supported with an Excel-based forecast model, the report provides invaluable data and projections to navigate this growing sector.

Bronchiectasis poses significant clinical challenges due to damage and abnormal dilation in the bronchi, leading to chronic lung issues like inflammation and persistent bacterial infections. The report exclusively focuses on non-cystic fibrosis (non-CF) bronchiectasis, examining patient demographics and clinical symptoms which include persistent cough, sputum production, and recurrent chest infections among others.

Scope

Key discussions feature strategic competitor assessments, unmet needs, and the landscape of clinical trials impacting the bronchiectasis market. An in-depth pipeline analysis explores new trends and developmental mechanisms in bronchiectasis therapeutics. Noteworthy candidates in advanced clinical phases are detailed.

Competitive analysis in the global bronchiectasis market offers insights into industry trends, market drivers, and potential challenges, each meticulously researched for qualitative insights.

Reasons to Buy

Leverage insights to craft in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, focusing on current pipeline strengths and innovation.

Shape business tactics by understanding the evolving trends and drivers in the bronchiectasis therapeutics landscape.

Enhance revenue lines by aligning with key trends, innovative technology, and competitive market segments that define the future landscape.

Strengthen sales and marketing approaches by dissecting competitor performance and understanding the competitive ecosystem.

Capitalize on emerging players with robust portfolios for strategic advantage and growth.

Track the trajectory of drug sales within the eight-market bronchiectasis space from 2023 to 2033 for informed decision-making.

Optimize marketing efforts by targeting specific market segments that offer lucrative consolidation and partnership opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Summary of Updates

1.4. Related Reports

2. Executive Summary

3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Bronchiectasis

3.2. Bronchiectasis SWOT Analysis

3.3. Pathophysiology of Bronchiectasis

3.4. Classification of Bronchiectasis

4. Epidemiology

4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Bronchiectasis

4.2. Age-Specific Trends in Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

4.3. Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

4.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases By Severity

4.5. Sources and Methodology

5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Marketed Products

5.3. Product Profiles

6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in Bronchiectasis

6.2. Increased Awareness and Education

6.3. Improved Diagnostic Methods

6.4. Lack of Approved Therapies

6.5. Targets for Improved Therapies

7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making

8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. Bronchiectasis Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents

8.3. Product Profiles

9. Market Outlook

9.1. Bronchiectasis Market Forecast

9.2. Market Drivers and Barriers

10. Appendix

Competitive Landscape

Insmed

Joincare

Renovion

Sanofi

Regeneron

Armata

Boehringer Ingelheim

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Haisco Pharmaceutical

Metagone Biotech

SolAeroMed

Suzhou Regend Therapeutics

CSL

BioAegis Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Reistone Biopharma

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2nzua

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250602049203/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900