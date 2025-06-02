INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: AI and Automation Reshape Manufacturing and MedTech at MD&M East

Tentpole event for the region addresses labor challenges, regulatory shifts and emerging innovations.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / MD&M East , the region's largest event for the engineering sector, returned to New York City hosting professionals from around the world to explore cutting-edge technologies, innovative strategies and collaborative solutions. Attendees engaged in timely conversations across MedTech, packaging, plastics, design and manufacturing, automation and quality, as the industry experiences unprecedented challenges, opportunities and transformation in the face of rapid technological advancement, shifting regulatory frameworks and global supply chain disruption.

With a focus on bringing back intentional content curated to address the most current trends and advancement shaping the sector, the event kicked off with a keynote presentation from A.K. Karan of Baxter International, "Baxter's Approach to Optimizing Supply Chains with AI & Machine Learning," showcasing how cloud-connected AI/ML systems with sensor monitoring are revolutionizing manufacturing operations by enabling real-time anomaly detection and predictive maintenance to create resilient production in today's complex global landscape. Emily Winston of Boichik Bagels continued with the keynote "Bridging Tradition and Innovation: Enhancing Quality Food Production Through Automation," demonstrating how an engineering background transformed artisanal bagel-making into a scalable operation where hybrid production systems with robotic arms maintain hand-crafted quality while increasing output to 50,000 bagels daily. Omar Khateeb of Khateeb & Co. presented "The Third Wave: The Future of Big Tech and MedTech," examining strategic acquisition trends of AI companies by larger tech firms and the rise of software-first models in medical device development, highlighting both exciting acquisition opportunities and pressing regulatory concerns.

"Engineering and manufacturing are evolving and accelerating into an era defined by intelligence, connectivity and purpose, "says Melissa Magestro, VP of Informa Markets Engineering. "From AI-driven MedTech to adaptive automation strategies, the energy, ingenuity and conversations at MD&M East reflected not just a showcase of technology, but a collective readiness to lead through changes and advance the dialogue that drive progress."

Beyond the keynotes, education sessions continued the theme centering on the strategic integration of advanced technologies, from AI and machine learning to robotics and software-first approaches, to enhance traditional industries while maintaining quality, improving efficiency and addressing complex challenges in manufacturing and healthcare. Additional sessions highlighted advancements in digital lean manufacturing, factory data optimization, metal additive manufacturing and sustainable practices in areas such as packaging, automation and supply chain management, reflecting the industry's push toward smarter, cleaner and more connected operations.

New partnerships were brought forward and fostered this year, reinforcing a focus on innovation across key vertices, exemplified by the New York Robotics Network's debut activation "Bagels & Bots," an onsite activation that showcased several robots from its collective. The interactive display highlighted the Network's mission to create a connected ecosystem for manufacturers, coders and end-users by demonstrating real-world interoperability and collaboration among New York's growing robotics community.

The TAG Awards for MedTech celebrated its 2025 winners at the event, recognizing breakthrough innovations that improve healthcare delivery, safety, access and outcomes. Among the honorees, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI was recognized for the B-Series OCT System featuring ImgAssist AI, which enables real-time margin analysis during surgery. Vibrant Gastro also received honors for the Vibrant System, an ingestible vibrating capsule paired with an app that offers a drug-free treatment for chronic constipation. The early bird rates for the 2026 awards are now live.

The event comes at a time when the industry is undergoing rapid transformation, with AI-driven tools reshaping how products are designed, developed and delivered. Over 900 AI- enabled medical devices have been cleared by the FDA in the past three decades , underscoring the accelerating role of machine learning in diagnostics, imaging and patient care. Meanwhile robotics adoption in manufacturing continues to surge, with the U.S. seeing record investments in automation as companies seek to boost resilience, precision and scalability amid ongoing labor and supply chain challenges.

The MD&M series will continue its momentum with MD&M South returning to Charlotte, NC in 2026, before heading back to New York City in 2027. For event updates and information visit: www.mdmsouth.com.

