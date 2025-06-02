CMG Financial's Paul Akinmade Named 2025 HousingWire Marketing Leader

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Paul Akinmade, Chief Strategy Officer of well-capitalized, privately-held mortgage lender CMG Financial, has been named a 2025 HousingWire Marketing Leader, marking his third time receiving this prestigious honor. While the award recognizes Paul's individual leadership, he emphasizes that it celebrates the innovative partnership between CMG's marketing and technology professionals who transform customer- and partner-centric ideas into market-ready solutions every day.

"Through impressive marketing efforts, this year's recipients are driving mortgage origination volume, connecting with homebuyers at critical moments, and supporting real estate brokerages to engage buyers and sellers," wrote Lesley Collins, Program Manager for HousingWire's Editor's Choice Awards. "By combining data, technology, and creative strategy, they're transforming how the industry communicates, competes and grows."

Team-Driven Innovation

Over the past 12 months, CMG's united Marketing & Technology organization has:

Expanded the Point-of-Sale (POS) opportunity pipeline - recently recognized as a 2024 HousingWire Tech100 product - delivering a richer borrower experience from inquiry through closing.

Deployed Unified Customer Environment that allows consumers to apply, search for homes, and pay their mortgage in one place-keeping their loan officer connected and available as a lifetime home-advisory resource.

Evolved the flagship List & Lock platform into Build & Lock and List Now, Lock Later , pairing marketing automation with loan-officer utility to attract, convert, and retain borrowers and partners.

Integrated best-in-class tools such as SocialCoach, Mortgage Coach, and MBS Highway while piloting AI-driven personalization initiatives that keep CMG originators ahead of the curve.

"These accomplishments are the result of tireless collaboration between our marketers, technologists, and frontline originators," said Paul Akinmade. "I'm proud to accept this award on their behalf."

A Culture of Collective Leadership

From automated outreach and recapture programs to a unified consumer journey that spans home search through servicing, CMG's cross-functional teams prioritize scalable ideas that improve lives. Their work embodies CMG's core values: creativity, agility, and a relentless focus on people.

"CMG's strength has always been our people," said Christopher M. George, Founder and CEO of CMG Financial. "This recognition underscores how our marketing and technology teams, together with Paul's leadership, consistently elevate our company and our partners."

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments, and real estate market participants, as well as financial market professionals. With over 10 million annual unique visitors, HousingWire is the community for mortgage and housing professionals to engage and connect. Industry decision-makers rely on us to Move Markets Forward.

