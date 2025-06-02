Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
02.06.2025 20:02 Uhr
716 Realty Group WNY: 716 Property Management LLC Returns to Its Roots

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / 716 Property Management is excited to announce that after an internal reorganization, Gregory Straus has assumed full ownership of the brand as well as the role of Chief Executive Officer.

This change reflects a natural evolution within the company and reinforces their ongoing commitment to providing reliable, hands-on property management services across Western New York. Business operations will proceed as usual and the company will continue to be a pillar of the 716 Family of Companies including Residential and Commercial brokerage sales, vacation rentals, and property management.

In a statement, Gregory Straus shared:

"Our mission for the last decade plus at 716 has been to help people buy and sell real estate throughout Western New York and to support them in managing those investments effectively. That focus remains unchanged."

Clients, partners, and vendors can expect the same professionalism, responsiveness, and results-oriented approach that have defined 716 Property Management since its founding over two years ago.

For inquiries or continued partnership, please reach out directly to 716 Property Management's press contacts.

Contact Information

Jeannie Muscarella
Chief Operating Officer
jeannie@716realtygroup.com
7169825388

Gregory Straus
Chief Executive Officer
greg@716realtygroup.com
7168641055

.

SOURCE: 716 Realty Group WNY



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/716-property-management-llc-returns-to-its-roots-1034573

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
