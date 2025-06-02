ASST Capital - Aurora System's Winning Rate Exceeded 84%, and ASST Officially Launched the Automated Trading Test Phase

Relying on real trading data and community feedback, ASST promotes the quantitative trading system towards intelligence and self-execution

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / The "Aurora Quantitative System" has a winning rate of over 84% in recent real-time tests and has entered the deployment and testing phase of the automated trading module. This indicates that the system is moving from the "signal-driven" stage to the next stage of "system self-decision-making + execution integration", achieving a truly closed-loop strategy and maximising execution efficiency.

"In the current market full of volatility and policy changes, judgment is no longer enough, and 'execution speed' is determining the results." -- Caldwell, strategist of the ASST advisory team said Background data support: In the past 10 weeks, the Aurora system has pushed a total of about 15,700 sets of intraday trading signals, including: Cryptocurrency futures short-term strategy: trend breakthrough signals based on high-frequency models, with an average winning rate of 85.3%; BTC range hedging strategy: to deal with the fluctuations of the main position building, the winning rate is stable at around 81.4%; EO linkage strategy: integrating subscription intensity and market liquidity changes, the average return rate has exceeded 203%; US stock trend tracking model: combining capital structure and policy trends, the winning rate is 84.9%, focusing on covering key price levels of S&P 500, Nvidia, Meta and other technology stocks; Gold volatility capture system: identifying the impact of macro risk aversion and interest rate inflection points, the strategy winning rate is maintained at 82.1%; Foreign exchange hedging strategy (US dollar against major currencies): based on the spread structure and inflation expectations, the winning rate is 79.6%, the main varieties include EUR/USD, USD/JPY.

This does not include other investment products. This series of results is based on the feedback data of the community's real trading accounts, and is confirmed by system backtesting, error backtracking and AI dynamic parameter optimization, excluding human intervention.

Highlights of the automated trading module:

ASST also disclosed that the 3.0 version of the Aurora system will introduce new features:

AI semantic interactive trading assistant: users can obtain personalised signal recommendations and position feedback through natural language input

Fully automatic execution module (AutoPilot): contract accounts will be able to authorize the system to realize automatic signal orders, stop profit and stop loss, position tracking and other operations

Partner priority experience mechanism: All members who enter the second stage of partners will participate in execution verification as the first batch of test users

Strategic significance:

This progress not only improves trading efficiency, but also means that the core of ASST's financial technology is transforming from "strategy provision" to "intelligent agent".

"Investors in the future will no longer rely on candlestick charts, but will make collaborative judgments through systems and AI." -- Whitmore, CEO of Aurora Quantitative System In addition, ASST said that automated trading will prioritize the three scenarios of IEO sector, futures contracts and asset allocation, and gradually incorporate a wider user ecosystem to build a user-data-strategy-asset closed loop.

