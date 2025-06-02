Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Detailers of Naples, a premier automotive protection brand founded by entrepreneur Brennen Seaman, has officially expanded its operations beyond Florida, opening multiple locations in SWFL and now to Michigan. The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's decade-long journey, positioning it as a leading name in luxury detailing and automotive protective services across the eastern United States.





Detailers of Naples

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/252194_e76ac58504845aa0_001full.jpg

Founded in 2014 as a mobile detailing operation, Detailers of Naples evolved its service model in 2020 to specialize in high-end protective offerings, including XPEL paint protection film (PPF), ceramic coatings, and window tinting. Under Seaman's leadership, the company has grown from a single mobile unit into a multi-location enterprise, now with five operational locations across Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, and Michigan.

"This expansion reflects our dedication to craftsmanship, client experience, and doing things the right way," said Brennen Seaman, Founder and CEO. "We've built our reputation on precision, and this next chapter allows us to bring that standard to more clients across the country."

Customer-First Approach and Industry Recognition

Detailers of Naples serves a wide range of clients from exotic car collectors and performance enthusiasts to everyday drivers who want the best protection for their vehicles. While once reserved for high-end supercars, automotive protection services like PPF, ceramic coatings, and high end tinting are now essential for everyone and anyone looking to preserve their vehicle's appearance and value. Recently named the 2024 XPEL Florida Dealer of the Year, the company continues to set the standard for premium service and lasting results. Further reinforcing its commitment to best-in-class service and results.

"From luxury cars to everyday vehicles, our clients count on us to protect their investments," said Seaman. "It's about more than just looks-we're here to preserve that showroom finish, elevate the driving experience, and give our customers peace of mind every mile of the way."

With a strong focus on customer experience, Detailers of Naples emphasizes personal connection, transparent communication, and a service-first mindset. Every team member is trained not only in technical excellence but in delivering an experience that goes above and beyond. Under Seaman's leadership, the company has built a culture rooted in care, trust, and the belief that every customer deserves to feel like a VIP.

Strategic Growth Built on Leadership and Systems

Detailers of Naples began as a passion project, one where Seaman was personally involved in every wash, polish, and paint correction. "I used to be in the bay from open to close," he recalls. "It taught me what great work really looks like." As demand grew, so did the vision. Seaman shifted his focus from doing every job himself to building a team that shared his values of precision, pride, and unmatched customer care. By investing in training, leadership, and consistent systems, Detailers of Naples has scaled without losing its boutique feel. Today, that same hands-on attention is delivered across every location, backed by a clear mission: to redefine what excellence in automotive care truly means.

To learn more about Detailers of Naples, visit the official website or follow them on Instagram.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252194

SOURCE: APG