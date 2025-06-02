Leitbox Storage Partners Appoints Ronan Burke as Head of Capital Markets

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Leitbox Storage Partners, a real estate private equity firm focused on redefining institutional investment in self-storage, has named Ronan Burke its new Head of Capital Markets. Burke brings over 30 years of global finance experience, including leadership roles at boutique firms and global investment groups, most notably Capital Group American Funds.

Ronan Burke



A native of Ireland and former competitive rally car driver, Burke entered the U.S. financial markets with the same drive and precision that defined his motorsports career. Over the past three decades, he has established a distinguished record in capital formation and investor relations.

Burke will lead the next phase of Leitbox's capital platform growth in his new role, integrating the firm's multi-channel capital strategy into a unified and scalable framework. Over the past 18 months, Leitbox has secured access to diverse investor channels, including pension funds, life insurance companies, family offices, and retail investors.

"Ronan is the final link in a chain of capital sophistication," said Bill Leitner, Principal at Leitbox Storage Partners. "He understands every major allocator and institutional gatekeeper. There's no one more equipped to drive this next chapter."

Leitbox's strategy-focused on high-barrier-to-entry urban self-storage, powered by proprietary site selection technology and a streamlined development model-remains central to its value proposition. Burke's appointment accelerates the firm's ability to scale this model with deeper and more dynamic capital support.

"We are building an investment platform like no other," Burke said. "I believe Leitbox's model is already best-in-class. My objective is to ensure that capital-no matter the source-is deployed efficiently and strategically to fuel continued success. The future of real estate private equity lies in agile, integrated capital. Leitbox is leading that charge."

The firm's capital optionality initiative is designed with the goal of generating superior risk-adjusted returns across shorter horizons while aligning retail and institutional investors in a shared investment thesis.

For more information, visit www.leitbox.com.

About Leitbox Storage Partners

Leitbox Storage Partners ("Leitbox") is a real estate investment company that develops and acquires self-storage (often with mixed use and retail integration) in primary and secondary markets throughout the United States. In addition to programmatic, greenfield development of vertical self-storage, Leitbox utilizes its 30+ year history in the retail and mixed-use sectors to identify and acquire retail, big-box conversion opportunities and income-producing, storage facilities presenting value-add upside potential.

