Goose Creek Candle Company: Goose Creek Launches Whimsical Candle Collaboration With SpongeBob SquarePants

Six New 3-Wick Candles Inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants Launch Exclusively at GooseCreekCandle.com

LIBERTY, KENTUCKY / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Goose Creek is excited to announce its latest collaboration with SpongeBob SquarePants, the beloved Nickelodeon series that has captured hearts around the world for over two decades. This playful collection brings the charm, humor, and unforgettable characters of Bikini Bottom to life through ultra-creative, true-to-character home fragrances.

SpongeBob SquarePants Candle Collection



From the optimism of SpongeBob himself to the laid-back personality of Patrick Star and the no-nonsense attitude of Squidward Tentacles, each candle captures the essence of its character through scent. The collaboration transforms Bikini Bottom into an immersive fragrance journey that's as bold, fun, and memorable as the show itself. Whether you're dreaming of jellyfishing adventures or flipping Krabby Patties, these fragrances are designed to make every room feel like a portal to undersea nostalgia.

Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek, shares the inspiration behind the collaboration: "This collection is pure fun. We wanted fans to be able to experience the magic of SpongeBob SquarePants in a whole new way, through fragrance. Each candle tells a story, whether it's the beachy breeze of Bikini Bottom or the quirky personalities of these iconic characters. It's about reliving favorite moments and creating new memories through scent."

Since 1998, Goose Creek has continued its mission to craft high-quality, clean-burning candles that transform the atmosphere of any space. With the SpongeBob SquarePants x Goose Creek collection, fans can expect the same long-lasting performance and richly layered fragrance experience the brand is known for, now with a playful, animated twist.

The full SpongeBob SquarePants x Goose Creek candle collection includes six new 3-Wick Candles:

SpongeBob SquarePants

Patrick Star

Squidward Tentacles

Sandy Cheeks

Mr. Krabs

Welcome to Bikini Bottom

This joyful collection launches exclusively at www.goosecreekcandle.com, and promises to delight fans of all ages. Stay tuned to Goose Creek and Nickelodeon's social channels for all the latest updates and behind-the-scenes fun from Bikini Bottom!

