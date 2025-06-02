Reyna Silver Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Reyna Silver Corp. ("Reyna Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV:RSLV)(OTCQX:RSNVF)(FRA:4ZC) wishes to announce that Carmen Amezquita has decided to leave The Reyna Silver Board to fulfill other professional commitments.

The Reyna Silver Board thanks her for her contribution over the past 2 years and wishes her success in her future endeavours.

For further information, please contact:

Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO

Tel.: +1 (778) 504-1344

Email: info@reynasilver.com

www.reynasilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company. Reyna Silver focuses on exploring for high-grade, district-scale silver deposits in Mexico and the United States. In Nevada USA, Reyna Silver has entered into an option to acquire 70% of the 12,058-hectare "Gryphon Summit Project". The Gryphon Project shows features indicating uniquely superimposed/overprinted Silver-Lead-Zinc-Copper Carbonate Replacement (CRD), Carlin Gold and Critical Metals mineralization. Also in Nevada, Reyna Silver is advancing its option to acquire 100% of the "Medicine Springs Project" where Reyna Silver is exploring a potentially significant Silver-Lead-Zinc-Copper CRD-skarn-Porphyry system. Reyna Silver's Mexican assets are 100% owned and include the "Guigui Project" and "Batopilas Project", both located in Chihuahua State. The Guigui Project covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia Carbonate Replacement Deposit District and Batopilas covers most of Mexico's historically highest-grade silver system.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Reyna Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/reyna-silver-corp.-announces-resignation-of-director-1034563