Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C3EV | ISIN: CA64067L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 2P6
Stuttgart
02.06.25 | 21:36
0,044 Euro
-17,92 % -0,010
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEPRA FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEPRA FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0450,07122:57
0,0000,00022:00
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2025 22:50 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nepra Foods Inc. Reports Record Revenue from Major Customer and Exceptional Q4 2025 Growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in plant-based and allergen-free food and specialty ingredients, is proud to announce a record-breaking month of revenue in May 2025 from one of its largest commercial customers, with a 56% revenue increase for that customer in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 compared to Q4 2024. Due to a non-disclosure agreement, the customer's name remains confidential. Building on this success, Nepra achieved remarkable company-wide revenue growth of 211% in fiscal Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024, and a 44% increase for the full fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024.

This milestone with a key customer highlights Nepra's ability to scale operations and deliver high-quality, plant-based, gluten-free, and allergen-free ingredients to major food manufacturers. The Company's robust Q4 and full-year performance underscore its growing prominence in the rapidly expanding plant-based and functional foods market.

"We are thrilled to achieve record revenue with one of our largest customers, reflecting the strength of our partnerships and our commitment to innovation," said Chadwick White, Chief Visionary Officer and Founder of Nepra Foods. "Scaling up with major commercial accounts is a complex process, typically spanning 12 to 18 months of R&D, formulation testing, product approvals, and production optimization. Our team's relentless innovation on multiple high-value projects over the past two years is now translating into significant revenue growth, and we expect this momentum to continue in the coming quarters."

Nepra's proprietary ingredients, including plant-based proteins and egg replacement powders, continue to drive demand among leading food producers seeking versatile, allergen-free, and vegan-friendly solutions. The Company's business-to-business (B2B) ingredient sales remain a core growth driver.

The 211% revenue increase in Q4 2025 and 44% growth for the full fiscal year 2025 demonstrate Nepra's ability to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable, nutritious food solutions. The Company is poised to further strengthen its leadership in the plant-based food industry as it continues to innovate and expand.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Founded in 2017, Nepra Foods Inc. is a vertically integrated plant-based food and specialty ingredient company headquartered in Centennial, Colorado. The Company develops proprietary ingredients for commercial food manufacturers and markets its own consumer packaged goods, including plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, snacks, and baked goods. Nepra is committed to producing nutritious, allergen-free, and gluten-free foods that are accessible to a broad audience. For more information, visit www.neprafoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding expected revenue growth and the impact of ongoing projects. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions, but is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in market demand, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory changes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. For further details, refer to Nepra's filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Media Contact

Email: investors@neprafoods.com
Investor Relations
Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

SOURCE: Nepra Foods Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-inc.-reports-record-revenue-from-major-customer-and-exceptio-1034606

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.