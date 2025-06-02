Sol-Ark & Footprint Project Use Solar in Hurricane Helene Disaster Recovery

Sol-Ark and Footprint Project Bring Clean, Resilient Power to Aid Recovery Efforts After Historic Storm

ALLEN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / When Hurricane Helene swept through western North Carolina, its aftermath brought destruction, widespread power outages, and uncertainty. Powered by partnerships and innovation, Weaverville's story shows what's possible when neighbors unite and clean energy steps up.

United Ambassadors of Hope Hurricane Helene Headquarters

United Ambassadors of Hope partnered with Footprint Project and Sol-Ark to create a disaster relief hub after the Hurricane.

In the storm's wake, a mutual aid group called United Ambassadors of Hope formed. Founded by Mindy Barrett, a North Carolina native who returned after surviving Hawaii's wildfires, transformed her late mother's woodworking barn into a full-scale response hub. What began as a neighbor-helping-neighbor effort grew into a coordinated relief center, providing shelter, meals, and support for response teams.

The United Ambassadors of Hope hub became a lifeline for the region. Bunk beds were built, a field kitchen set up, and more than 15 responders were housed on-site:

Search and rescue teams locating survivors

Recovery crews with cadaver dogs finding missing loved ones

Volunteer tradespeople repairing flood-damaged homes

With official resources overwhelmed, the need for reliable, uninterrupted power was urgent. The operation's success depended on dependable electricity, often unavailable from the grid. That's where solar power, with support from Footprint Project and Sol-Ark®, made a crucial difference.

Solar Energy Built to Support, Designed to Grow

As climate-related disasters become more common, Weaverville's experience offers a scalable model for how communities can partner with organizations like Footprint Project and Sol-Ark® to boost resilience, reduce fossil fuel dependence, and put the power of recovery in local hands. Through collaboration with Footprint Project, Sol-Ark® helped deploy a clean energy solution built for disaster resilience:

8 kW of solar energy from Solaria/Maxion 400W panels (20 total)

Sol-Ark® 15K-2P hybrid inverter in self-consumption mode

Custom-built ground mount racking system engineered for local needs

This robust solar setup helped to keep food cold, devices charged, and communications operational, even during extended outages. Sol-Ark's hybrid inverter delivered immediate energy security and flexibility for future grid export or energy storage expansion.

"Community-led disaster response works best when everyone has access to the power and tools they need," said Mindy Barrett. "The solar solution gave us exactly that - reliability and peace of mind when we needed it most."

About Sol-Ark®

Sol-Ark® is a recognized leader in intelligent energy solutions for residential and commercial applications. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across telecommunications, retail, tech, and foodservice sectors, Sol-Ark® solves complex energy challenges through innovation and advanced technology. With a robust network of distributors, installers, EPCs, integrators, and battery partners, Sol-Ark® is redefining energy resilience for homes and businesses. Learn more at www.sol-ark.com.

About Footprint Project

Footprint Project is a nonprofit dedicated to mobilizing cleaner energy for communities in crisis. By providing solar energy equipment, technical support, and rapid deployment, Footprint Project helps disaster-impacted communities restore essential services while reducing fossil fuel reliance. Through partnerships with responders, local leaders, and clean energy allies, Footprint Project delivers solar-powered relief nationwide. Learn more at www.footprintproject.org.

