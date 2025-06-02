Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Highland Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: HLND) ("Highland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans for its summer exploration program for the Church Property.

The Company anticipates beginning its summer exploration by the end of June 2025. The envisioned work will consist of a mobile metal Ions soil sampling program and is designed to identify lithium anomalies on areas of the property where field crews have established there is no exposed bedrock.

Corporate update

As disclosed in its press releases dated May 22, 2025 and May 27, 2025 the Company's class A common shares (the "Common Shares") began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on May 27, 2025, after it received a receipt of the Company's long form prospectus on May 14, 2025.

Ted Yew, Director and Chief Executive Officer of Highland, commented "We are extremely pleased to have achieve certain corporate milestones, including the completion of the qualification of our special warrant financing and listing on the CSE and are looking forward to continued exploration of the Church Property.

ABOUT HIGHLAND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

Highland is a mineral exploration and development company. Its activities consist of acquiring and exploring, mining properties. It is anticipated that the Company will be mainly active in the field of mining exploration in Ontario, Canada and that a material part of the funds from subscriptions of the Special Warrants previously sold by the Company will be used in exploration work on the Church Property. For more information, please visit https://highlandcritical.com.

Forward-looking statement

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the anticipated listing of the Common Shares on the CSE. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements. The Company has applied several material assumptions in making such forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the timely receipt of all approvals relating to the CSE listing and assumptions about general economic and market conditions. Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, risks that not all regulatory approvals (including CSE approval) are obtained, risks relating to the mining industry, and other factors discussed in the Company's long-form prospectus dated May 9, 2025. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements is available.

