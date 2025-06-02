Anzeige
02.06.2025 23:02 Uhr
18 Complete Care Facilities Recognized With 2025 AHCA/NCAL Bronze Quality Award

"This award means our facilities have met rigorous, nationally recognized standards for quality and excellence," said Dr. Jessica Israel, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer at Complete Care Management

TOMS RIVER, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Complete Care Management is proud to announce that 18 of its skilled nursing and post-acute care facilities have been honored with the 2025 Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). This prestigious national recognition affirms each facility's dedication to improving the lives of residents through consistent, person-centered care and performance excellence.

Complete Care

Complete Care

Awarded through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, the Bronze Award is the first of three progressive levels of distinction. Recipients must demonstrate a strong foundation for continuous improvement and systematic approaches to care that align with the Baldrige Performance Excellence criteria.

"I'm thrilled to share that 18 of our facilities have been honored with the 2025 AHCA Bronze Award," said Dr. Jessica Israel, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer at Complete Care Management.

"This recognition is a powerful testament to the unwavering dedication of our teams and their commitment to delivering exceptional care. Earning this award means our facilities have met rigorous, nationally recognized standards for quality and excellence-an achievement that directly reflects our impact on the lives of the patients, residents, families, and communities we are privileged to serve. Congratulations to each facility on reaching this important milestone."

Complete Care facilities receiving the Bronze Award span several states and reflect the organization's mission to raise the standard of care in skilled nursing and long-term care environments.

"We are immensely proud of our teams for achieving this milestone," said Christina Fleming, Senior Vice President of Communications at Complete Care. "These awards represent the extraordinary effort and compassion our staff bring to work every day. It's about more than meeting standards-it's about making a meaningful difference in people's lives."

The AHCA/NCAL Quality Award Program is one of the most comprehensive performance assessment programs in the long-term care profession, and this recognition highlights Complete Care's ongoing journey toward higher quality and continuous improvement.

About Complete Care Management

Complete Care is a leading post-acute and long-term care provider with over 90 facilities across the East Coast. With a focus on clinical excellence, patient experience, and innovation, Complete Care delivers a full continuum of care services designed to support individuals and their families at every stage of the healthcare journey. To find a location near you, visit www.mycompletecare.com. To refer a patient, or for admissions information, call 877-4CCADMIT.

Contact Information:

Christina Fleming
SVP Communications
cfleming@completecaremgmt.com

.

SOURCE: Complete Care



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/18-complete-care-facilities-recognized-with-2025-ahca%2fncal-bronze-qua-1034477

