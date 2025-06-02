INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): INDIGO Group forges strategic partnership with LAZ Parking in Canada

La Défense, 2 June 2025



INDIGO Group forges strategic partnership with LAZ Parking in Canada

LAZ Parking acquires a 60% stake in INDIGO Park Canada



INDIGO Group, a global player in parking and urban mobility solutions, announces that it has signed an agreement with LAZ Parking (LAZ) to sell 60% of INDIGO Park Canada Inc. (IPC), one of Canada's leading parking operators. As the second-largest operator in the United States, LAZ has experienced outstanding growth since 2007 with INDIGO Group's strategic support until 2021.

Since 2021, technological synergies have been successfully developed between the two groups, including an online booking platform and a digital offering that are among the most advanced in North America.

This partnership marks a new stage in the collaboration between the two organizations on the North American continent. With nearly 1,700 employees and a portfolio of over 1,200 parking facilities, IPC has established itself as a key player in the Canadian market, operating several iconic locations in the country's main cities. Combined, the LAZ/IPC partnership makes it the largest operator in North America.

With this transaction, LAZ becomes IPC's majority shareholder and, alongside INDIGO Group's active role in its governance, aims to continue the company's accelerated development in the Canadian market, with a view to sustainable growth and enhanced service quality. John Laires remains as CEO of INDIGO Park Canada Inc., and will continue to lead the company's operations, ensuring managerial and strategic continuity.

Backed by a solid financial base and a proven operational fit, IPC will be able to broaden its offering and accelerate its expansion in major markets and within special segments, such as airports, bringing greater value to its customers and partners.

The completion of the sale is subject to the lifting of usual condition precedents for this type of transaction.



**********

INDIGO Group

Analyst / Investor contact: Press contact: Mathieu Barnavon Bruno Tallent ir@group-indigo.com bruno.tallent@group-indigo.com



About INDIGO Group S.A.

The INDIGO Group, which owns nearly 100% of INDIGO Infra, Indigo Neo and INDIGO®weel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing more than 1.4 million parking spaces and their associated services in 10 countries.

INDIGO Group is indirectly 49.3% owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 34.4% owned by Vauban Infrastructure Partners and 14.9% owned by MR Infrastructure Investment GmbH (MEAG), and held 0.2% of its own shares in treasury, with the Group's management owning the remainder of the shares.

www.group-indigo.com

About INDIGO Park Canada

INDIGO has been present in Canada since the founding of INDIGO Park Canada in Quebec City in 1988. Now based in Montreal, IPC is one of Canada's leading parking operators. Its portfolio comprises over 1,200 sites in all major Canadian provinces, with a concentration in major urban areas and diversified activities covering off-street, on-street, institutional and commercial parking. IPC employs over 1,700 people across the country.

About Laz Parking

LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT by Alan Lazowski, Jeffrey Karp, Michael Harth, and Michael Kuziak, LAZ has been providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981 and operates over 1.7 million parking spaces in more than 4,000 locations in 42 states and 530 cities in the U.S. and Canada. LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services or "LAZ PODS". We leverage our international network of parking facilities to offer cutting-edge, tech-enabled solutions that include EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, working across the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people-first, conscious capitalist company, committed to elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at www.lazparking.com .

Notice

The information contained herein has been included in good faith but is intended for general information purposes only. All reasonable precautions have been taken to ensure that the information contained herein is not false or misleading. It should not be relied upon for any specific purpose and no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information about INDIGO Group S.A. (the "Company") published on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities. Its preparation does not constitute a recommendation regarding securities. Nothing in this document may be used as the basis for entering into a contract or agreement.

This document may contain objectives and forward-looking statements concerning the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business activities and expansion strategy. Although based on reasonable assumptions, these objectives and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors not presently known to the Company or that it does not currently consider material, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur or that the stated objectives will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and are subject to several factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The information is current only as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the documents filed by the Group with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and available on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, officers or employees shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense arising out of access to or use of this document, including, without limitation, any lost profits, indirect, incidental, or consequential loss.

No part of this document may be sold or distributed for commercial purposes or modified.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mWltk5SbaJnFyZubl8iZaZeYmZxqx5Kdl2ecmpaal8qcnW9gnJlpZ8jGZnJjlWVv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92009-20250602-press-release-ndigo-group-forges-strategic-partnership-with-laz-parking-in-canada.pdf