Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2025) - Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution Canada, Manulife Investment Management, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of their four new ETF series:

Manulife Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series (TSX: MCOR)

Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund - ETF Series (TSX: MFUN)

Manulife Canadian Equity Class - ETF Series (TSX: MCAN)

Manulife Dividend Income Fund - ETF Series (TSX: MDIF)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuiDql9fLVE

The Manulife Core Plus Bond Fund provides investors exposure to a mix of government and corporate bonds, both investment grade and high yield.

The Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund provides investors access to both Canadian, U.S., and global equities.

The Manulife Canadian Equity Class provides investor access to Canadian equities.

The Manulife Dividend Income Fund provides investors with exposure to Canadian, U.S., and global dividend-paying businesses.

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth and Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Their mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to their clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. They seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

