Finance Industry Veterans Join TeamSec Board to Advance AI-Powered Capital Markets Platform

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / TeamSec announced the addition of three prominent figures in global finance to its Board of Directors earlier this year: Ayman Amin Sejiny (former CEO of ICD), Alex Wiedmer (Partner at Rasmal Ventures), and Neeraj Makin (Senior Executive Vice President at Emirates NBD). Collectively, they bring more than 90 years of expertise in international banking, venture capital, and strategic finance.

An AI-driven fintech and regtech company, TeamSec delivers capital optimization and liquidity solutions through a fully automated, end-to-end securitization and invoice financing platform. The company continues to solidify its industry position by expanding its leadership with seasoned experts with extensive cross-market experience. As part of this initiative, Ayman Amin Sejiny was named Vice Chairman, while Wiedmer and Makin joined as board members to help steer TeamSec's strategic growth.

"Our board expansion represents a meaningful step forward in our journey," said Esad Erkam Köroglu, CEO of TeamSec. "We are honored to welcome Ayman, Alex, and Neeraj-each a leader in their field-whose backgrounds in investment banking, venture capital, and business strategy align with our mission to modernize capital markets through AI-powered securitization. These appointments reflect our intent to deepen our global capabilities, particularly in new markets and evolving regulatory environments."

Ayman Amin Sejiny brings over three decades of experience in corporate and investment banking, having served as CEO of institutions such as Barclays Saudi Arabia, Ibdar Bank, and Alkhair Bank. Most recently, he led the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private-sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group, operating in 55 member countries. His early career includes senior roles at Citibank and ABN AMRO's Saudi affiliate, where he focused on corporate banking, fintech partnerships, and strategic growth in e-commerce and cash management.

Alex Wiedmer joins the board with a 25-year track record in venture capital across Europe, North America, and the MENA region. Currently Partner and Director at Doha-based Rasmal Ventures, he previously held a long-term partnership at Paris-based Iris Capital and contributed to the STC Ventures investment committee, achieving top-decile returns. Wiedmer has executed over 60 investments in more than 50 companies, establishing himself as a key figure in entrepreneurial finance.

Neeraj Makin , Group Head of Strategy, Analytics, and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD and a member of its Executive Committee, rounds out the new appointments. He has led key M&A activities, including BNP Paribas Egypt and DenizBank in Turkey, and spearheaded the bank's expansion into Saudi Arabia and India. He also oversees Emirates NBD's corporate venture fund, investing in analytics centers and fintech startups. His consulting experience at EY and McKinsey deepens his strategic insight into banking and technology integration.

These appointments mark a key milestone for TeamSec's corporate governance and growth trajectory. In early 2024, the company raised $7.6 million in a funding round led by Deniz Ventures, the venture capital arm of DenizBank under the Emirates NBD Innovation Fund, alongside Rasmal Ventures. The investment is directed toward expanding operations across the MENA region and further scaling TeamSec's AI-powered Securitization-as-a-Service platform.

TeamSec remains focused on providing advanced liquidity and working capital solutions to banks and corporates through its AI-native infrastructure. For more details, visit teamsecfin.com

TeamSec is a next-generation fintech and regtech innovator, delivering AI-powered capital optimization and working-capital liquidity solutions via a fully automated, end-to-end securitization and invoice-financing platform. Our cloud-native, machine-learning infrastructure digitizes the entire securitization lifecycle-from asset selection and SPV setup through issuance and investor reporting-enabling faster, more flexible, and compliant access to capital markets. Operating across Türkiye, the Gulf region, and the United Kingdom, TeamSec empowers financial institutions and corporates alike to issue asset- and mortgage-backed securities or scale through digital credit solutions with zero operational burden. For more information, visit teamsecfin.com.

