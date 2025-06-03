The Magic of Rob Lake: Atlantis Paradise Island Announces The Return Of Internationally Renowned Illusionist Rob Lake To The Atlantis Theater

THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE SET TO DEBUT JUNE 18th

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Atlantis Paradise Island, the Caribbean's premier destination for world-class entertainment, announces the return of internationally acclaimed performer Rob Lake to the Atlantis Theater.

Dubbed the "World's Greatest Illusionist," Lake will present an awe inspiring, pre-Broadway family-friendly production The Magic of Rob Lake beginning on June 18, with performances running through August 31. The announcement was made on the TODAY show.

Packed with edge-of-your-seat illusions and larger-than-life staging, The Magic of Rob Lake will feature never-before-seen special effects crafted exclusively for the Bahamas audience, adding a thrilling new dimension to the show's grand-scale spectacle. Lake's 2025 residency is an exciting addition to the impressive schedule of live performances at Atlantis this summer. The show joins John Legend's stripped back Memorial Day Weekend performance and Pitbull's return for an electrifying Fourth of July celebration, both part of the acclaimed Atlantis: LIVE platform and annual Music Making Waves series.

"Atlantis Paradise Island continues to be the ultimate destination for exceptional entertainment, and we are thrilled to welcome Rob Lake back to the stage," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "His incredible illusions never fail to captivate and inspire, and his return to Atlantis will add even more magic to the unparalleled experience we offer our guests. We can't wait for audiences to witness the awe and wonder that Rob's performance will bring to the resort this summer."

Backed by global acclaim and millions of fans, Lake has performed in more than 60 countries and captivated audiences on prime-me television and international stages alike. He has appeared on NBC's America's Got Talent, where his performances have amassed more than 80 million views across YouTube and Facebook.

Most recently, Lake served as the illusion designer and creative consultant for Adele's sold-out Las Vegas residency. "Atlantis Paradise Island holds a special place in my heart, and I am excited to return to this iconic destination," said celebrated illusionist Rob Lake.

"After touring across more than 60 countries over the past several years, there is nothing like the warmth, energy, and hospitality of the Bahamas. I cannot wait to debut brand-new illusions and deliver a memorable experience for locals and guests from around the world."

Tickets are on sale now. Nightly shows will begin on Wednesday, June 18th and are scheduled through August 31st.

A complete calendar listing of show dates and performance times can be found at ATLANTISLIVE.com. While on property, guests of Atlantis Paradise Island can enjoy reimagined experiences, bold new renovations, and an unmatched connection to Bahamian culture and hospitality. From thrilling water adventures at Aquaventure to acclaimed dining, marine encounters, and luxurious accommodations, Atlantis offers something unforgettable for every traveler. Visit atlantisbahamas.com for additional resort details and room reservations.

About Atlantis Paradise Island: Atlantis Paradise Island is a premier oceanside resort in the Bahamas, offering reimagined guest experiences, bold renovations, and a deep connection to Bahamian culture. Home to Aquaventure-one of the world's largest waterparks-and the world's largest open-air marine habitat, Atlantis features 65,000 marine animals, Dolphin Cay's interactive conservation center, and five distinct lodging options, from luxurious suites to family-friendly villas. Guests enjoy 40+ dining venues, including celebrity chef restaurants, plus world-class amenities like the Mandara Spa, Atlantis Casino, 18-hole golf course, tennis and pickleball center, kids' programs, shopping, and more. Visit atlantisbahamas.com for details.

About Rob Lake

Rob Lake, hailed as "The World's Greatest Illusionist" by NBC, has captivated millions worldwide through prime-me TV, streaming, and live shows across 60+ countries. Known for his viral America's Got Talent appearances (80M+ views), Rob's original, grand-scale illusions blend awe and storytelling. His sold-out performances span from Times Square to The Las Vegas Strip, Dubai Opera, and a 5-year residency at Atlantis Bahamas. He has designed illusions for Adele's Las Vegas residency, Disney, Broadway, and global TV/film projects. Awarded the prestigious Merlin Award as the youngest-ever "International Stage Magician of the Year," Rob also brings magic to the U.S. military through annual global tours and Armed Forces Network specials

